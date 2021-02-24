



Performance



Lower end hatchbacks are usually less powerful compared to their sedan counterparts. Due to the shorter hood space, smaller engines are fit into them. There are however, more powerful hatchbacks that can outperform many sedans. Since a hatchback is only a car body type, several sportscars and luxury cars come as hatchbacks too.



Hatchback Car Manufacturers



Almost every car manufacturer has hatchback cars in their line-up. Notable brands that make hatchback cars include Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Volkswagen, MG, Mazda, Vauxhall, Fiat, MINI, Nissan, Renault, Subaru, Citroen and Kia. Maruti Suzuki, Tata and Mahindra are top Indian brands that make hatchback cars.

Hatchbacks are smaller cars that can be easily driven around the city due to their convenient design. Hatchbacks have boot space behind the rear seats. The absence of a protruding trunk in the rear is complemented by a door that opens up like a hatch. Hatchback cars