    • MG ZS EV 2022

    ₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    140.0 Kmph461.0 km/charge
    • Hyundai Kona Electric

    ₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    165.0 Kmph452.0 km/charge
    • Kia Carnival

    ₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    2199.0 cc DieselBoth
    • Kia Sportage

    ₹25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1999.0 cc DieselManual
    Expected Launch in Jul 23
    • Kia Sorento

    ₹25 - 30 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    3298.0 cc PetrolManual
    Expected Launch in Oct 24
    • Maruti Suzuki eVX

    ₹20 - 25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Expected Launch in Jan 25
    • Tata Harrier EV

    ₹22 - 25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Expected Launch in Apr 25
    • MG G10

    ₹24 - 30 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    DieselManual
    Expected Launch in Nov 23
    • Tata Sierra EV

    ₹25 - 30 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Expected Launch in May 25
    • Nissan Qashqai

    ₹25 - 30 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    998.0 cc PetrolManual
    Expected Launch in Oct 23
    • Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]

    ₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    1995.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    • MG ZS EV

    ₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    140.0 Kmph419.0 km/charge
    • Volkswagen T-Roc

    ₹21.35 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    1498.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
    • Skoda karoq

    ₹24.99 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    PetrolAutomatic

