Images
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Front Left Side
UPCOMING

MARUTI SUZUKI Victoris

9.75 - 12 Lakhs*Expected price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
News

Victoris Expected Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 1462.0 - 1490.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Victoris: 1462.0 - 1490.0 cc

Category average
Info
Mileage

Category Average: 19.92 kmpl

Tooltip
Tooltip

Victoris: 19.07-28.65 kmpl

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 108.88 bhp

Tooltip
Tooltip

Victoris: 97.18 - 102.0 bhp

Category average

View all Victoris Specs and Features

view all specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Victoris.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Citroen C3X
VS
Maruti Suzuki VictorisSelect model
Citroen C3XSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Images

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Image 1

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque122-139 Nm
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage19.07 kmpl
Engine1462-1490 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Related News

View all
  News

Maruti Suzuki Victoris FAQs

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 9.75-12 Lakhs.
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is expected to launch on 27th Oct 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1462-1490 cc segment.
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris features a 1462-1490 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 19.07 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris faces competition from the likes of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Citroen C3X in the 1462-1490 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris offers a mileage of 19.07 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Cars

view all specs and features