Category Average: 1462.0 - 1490.0 cc
Victoris: 1462.0 - 1490.0 cc
Category Average: 19.92 kmpl
Victoris: 19.07-28.65 kmpl
Category Average: 108.88 bhp
Victoris: 97.18 - 102.0 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|122-139 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|19.07 kmpl
|Engine
|1462-1490 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Suv Cars