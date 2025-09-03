What is the expected price of Maruti Suzuki Victoris? The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 9.75-12 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Maruti Suzuki Victoris? The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is expected to launch on 27th Oct 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1462-1490 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Maruti Suzuki Victoris? The Maruti Suzuki Victoris features a 1462-1490 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 19.07 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Maruti Suzuki Victoris? The Maruti Suzuki Victoris faces competition from the likes of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Citroen C3X in the 1462-1490 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.