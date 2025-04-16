HT Auto
Mahindra XEV 7e
UPCOMING

MAHINDRA XEV 7e

Exp. Launch on 16 Apr 2025
21 - 30 Lakhs*Expected price
About Mahindra XEV 7e

XEV 7e Latest Update

  • Mahindra XEV 7e, EV iteration of XUV700 SUV, trademarked in India. Everything you need to know
  • Auto recap, Dec 3: Mahindra BE 6e in legal soup, Aprilia RS 457 price hike, Jaguar Type 00 unveil

    XEV 7e Launch Date

    The Mahindra XEV 7e is expected to launch on 16th Apr 2025.

    XEV 7e Launch Price

    It is expected to launch with a price of ₹21 - 30 Lakhs*.

    XEV 7e Rivals

    Mahindra BE 6e, Mahindra XEV 9e, Mahindra XUV900, Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Kona Electric are sought to be the major rivals to Mahindra XEV 7e.

    ...Read More

    Mahindra XEV 7e Alternatives

    Mahindra XEV 7e Images

    Mahindra XEV 7e Image 1
    Mahindra XEV 7e Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mahindra Cars

    Mahindra XEV 7e News

    The Mahindra XEV 7e will come as the electric SUV iteration of the Mahindra XUV700 and it will share a host of features and components with the newly launched XEV 9e.
    Mahindra XEV 7e, EV iteration of XUV700 SUV, trademarked in India. Everything you need to know
    4 Dec 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Dec 3: Mahindra BE 6e in legal soup, Aprilia RS 457 price hike, Jaguar Type 00 unveil
    4 Dec 2024
    The Mahindra BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
    Man criticises Mahindra after BE 6e launch. This was Anand Mahindra's response…
    4 Dec 2024
    Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.49 lakh, ex-showroom, the Citroen C3 Aircross is the most spacious SUV that you can get under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh mark
    Fancy a big SUV? Here are the most spacious SUVs under 10 lakh
    3 Dec 2024
    The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
    Hyundai Creta EV to Suzuki e Vitara: Here are 3 upcoming electric rivals of the Mahindra BE 6e
    3 Dec 2024
    Mahindra XEV 7e FAQs

    The Mahindra XEV 7e is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 21-30 Lakhs.
    The Mahindra XEV 7e is expected to launch on 16th Apr 2025.
    It has an automatic transmission.
    The Mahindra XEV 7e faces competition from the likes of Mahindra BE 6e and Mahindra XEV 9e , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

