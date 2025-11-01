HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Xev 9s Confirmed For November 27 Debut: New 7 Seater Electric Suv Teased

Mahindra XEV 9S teased: All-electric 7-seater SUV to debut on November 27

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2025, 17:22 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • The Mahindra XEV 9S is a new all-electric 7-seater SUV based on the INGLO platform, and it is the third model from the Indian carmaker's premium all-electric range. 

Mahindra XEV 9S
Mahindra has teased a new all-electric 7-seater SUV called the XEV 9S ahead of a debut on November 27, 2025
Mahindra XEV 9S
Mahindra has teased a new all-electric 7-seater SUV called the XEV 9S ahead of a debut on November 27, 2025
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra XEV 9e arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up to launch its new all-electric 7-seater on November 27, 2025, and the Indian manufacturer has officially announced the name of the upcoming SUV. The Mahindra XEV 9S has been teased as the next three-row addition to the company’s premium EV lineup. It will be built on the dedicated INGLO platform and will feature a longer wheelbase than the existing XEV 9e to accommodate the extra row of seating.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The XEV 9S will be the third model to be based on Mahindra’s INGLO skateboard architecture, which currently underpins the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. This could very well be the production iteration of the Mahindra XUV700 Electric (XEV 7e) that has been spotted testing on Indian roads on multiple occasions. In that case, the XEV 9S will likely carry over much of the test mule’s design elements, such as the connected LED DRLs that wrap around the stacked LED headlamps and a closed-off front fascia similar to the XEV 9e.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 7e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XEV 7e
₹ 21 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon627 Km
₹ 21.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Mahindra XEV 9S: What we know so far

Mahindra XEV 7e
The Mahindra XEV 9S is likely the production version of the XUV700 Electric, or the XEV 7e, which has been spotted testing on Indian roads
Mahindra XEV 7e
The Mahindra XEV 9S is likely the production version of the XUV700 Electric, or the XEV 7e, which has been spotted testing on Indian roads

The Mahindra XEV 9S will benefit from INGLO’s scalable design, which allows for vehicles of different lengths and seating configurations to be built on the same platform. This means that, in developing the new 7-seater, Mahindra can increase the SUV’s wheelbase without having to make significant changes to the platform and its components. With this, the carmaker is able to add an extra row of seats while retaining the core design of the XEV range.

That said, the new 7-seater model is expected to carry a different overall cabin layout compared to the 5-seater XEV 9e. It is confirmed to feature a sliding second row of seats, enabled due to the skateboard platform’s flat-floor design. With regards to the feature suite, the XEV 9S is likely to borrow heavily from the existing models, expected to retain the triple-screen setup from the XEV 9e.

Also Read : Mahindra BE 6 Pack One reaches dealerships, deliveries commenced

Mahindra XEV 9S: Battery and range details

There is no official word on the powertrain details, but the upcoming Mahindra XEV 9S is currently expected to feature the same specifications as the range-topping XEV 9e. This variant features a 75 kWh battery pack, allowing for a claimed single-charge range of 656 km. The XEV 9e further offers a 59 kWh battery pack for the lower-spec variants, and this allows a claimed single-charge range of up to 542 km.

Concrete details on the powertrain and specifications will be revealed as we head closer to the debut date.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2025, 17:22 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars mahindra mahindra and mahindra mahindra xev 9s mahindra xev 7e mahindra be 6 electric car electric vehicle ev

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.