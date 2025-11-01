Mahindra XEV 9S teased: All-electric 7-seater SUV to debut on November 27

Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up to launch its new all-electric 7-seater on November 27, 2025, and the Indian manufacturer has officially announced the name of the upcoming SUV. The Mahindra XEV 9S has been teased as the next three-row addition to the company’s premium EV lineup. It will be built on the dedicated INGLO platform and will feature a longer wheelbase than the existing XEV 9e to accommodate the extra row of seating.

The XEV 9S will be the third model to be based on Mahindra’s INGLO skateboard architecture, which currently underpins the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. This could very well be the production iteration of the Mahindra XUV700 Electric (XEV 7e) that has been spotted testing on Indian roads on multiple occasions. In that case, the XEV 9S will likely carry over much of the test mule’s design elements, such as the connected LED DRLs that wrap around the stacked LED headlamps and a closed-off front fascia similar to the XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 9S: What we know so far

The Mahindra XEV 9S is likely the production version of the XUV700 Electric, or the XEV 7e, which has been spotted testing on Indian roads

The Mahindra XEV 9S will benefit from INGLO’s scalable design, which allows for vehicles of different lengths and seating configurations to be built on the same platform. This means that, in developing the new 7-seater, Mahindra can increase the SUV’s wheelbase without having to make significant changes to the platform and its components. With this, the carmaker is able to add an extra row of seats while retaining the core design of the XEV range.

That said, the new 7-seater model is expected to carry a different overall cabin layout compared to the 5-seater XEV 9e. It is confirmed to feature a sliding second row of seats, enabled due to the skateboard platform’s flat-floor design. With regards to the feature suite, the XEV 9S is likely to borrow heavily from the existing models, expected to retain the triple-screen setup from the XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Battery and range details

There is no official word on the powertrain details, but the upcoming Mahindra XEV 9S is currently expected to feature the same specifications as the range-topping XEV 9e. This variant features a 75 kWh battery pack, allowing for a claimed single-charge range of 656 km. The XEV 9e further offers a 59 kWh battery pack for the lower-spec variants, and this allows a claimed single-charge range of up to 542 km.

Concrete details on the powertrain and specifications will be revealed as we head closer to the debut date.

