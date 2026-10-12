5 electric cars I would buy to roll in opulence under ₹1 crore

Luxury motoring is no longer limited to traditional internal combustion engine-powered cars, with electric vehicles now offering a mix of performance, technology, premium interiors and road presence. For buyers with a budget of under ₹1 crore, the Indian market has several options that deliver a taste of opulence without compromising on the benefits of electric mobility. From sophisticated luxury sedans to feature-packed electric SUVs, here are five electric cars I would consider buying to travel in style.

1 MG M9 MG M9 EV EMI starting at just ₹99,300/ month Check Eligibility The MG M9 is the most expensive and the most premium electric MPV currently on sale in India. The MG M9 is powered by a 90-kWh NMC battery pack, sending power to an electric motor producing a peak power output of 241.65 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The MG M9 boasts a range of up to 548 km. Additionally, the premium electric MPV offers a boot space of 945 litres with the third-row seats folded, while having the potential to seat 7 people. It is one of the most luxurious MPVs in the segment under ₹1 crore, with a price tag of ₹79.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Tesla Model Y LR Tesla Model Y EMI starting at just ₹78,400/ month Check Eligibility American electric automaker Tesla’s Model Y Long Range is powered by an 88-kWh battery pack. In addition, Tesla is claiming a WLTP-rated range of 681 km, which is the longest in the lineup. When compared, the Premium trim with Long Range has a range of 661 km, and the Premium trim has a range of 500 km. The top speed of the Tesla Model Y L is 201 kmph, going from 0 to 100 kmph in 5 seconds. The Tesla Model Y L has been priced at ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Kia EV6 Kia EV6 EMI starting at just ₹86,300/ month Check Eligibility The Kia EV6 is the most expensive premium electric SUV from the South Korean automaker priced under ₹1 crore. Powered by an 84 kWh lithium-ion battery, it sends power to all four wheels, producing 320.55 bhp. The EV6 boasts an ARAI-certified range of 663 km and measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,570 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. Additionally, the Kia EV6 is priced at ₹65.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5 EMI starting at just ₹72,900/ month Check Eligibility Much like the Kia EV6, the IONIQ 5 is the most expensive electric SUV from the house of Hyundai sold in India. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is powered by The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is powered by an 84 kWh lithium-ion battery, sending power to a rear axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 225.2 bhp. In addition, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 measures The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 measures 4,655 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,625 mm in height (without shark fin antenna), with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm and boasts a range of 690 km. Lastly, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is priced at ₹55.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

5 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA EMI starting at just ₹72,000/ month Check Eligibility German automaker Mercedes-Benz recently launched its entry-level electric car, the CLA Electric in India. The CLA Electric offers a range of 792 km on a full charge. Additionally, it is offered with a 58 kWh battery pack, sending power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor mounted on the rear axle, producing a peak power output of approximately 221.2 bhp and 335 Nm of torque. Notably, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds and boasts a top speed of 210 kmph. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹55 lakh.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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