5 electric cars I would buy to roll in opulence under ₹1 crore
Five premium electric cars under ₹1 crore offer luxury, performance and impressive range, including the MG M9, Tesla Model Y Long Range, Kia EV6, Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric
Luxury motoring is no longer limited to traditional internal combustion engine-powered cars, with electric vehicles now offering a mix of performance, technology, premium interiors and road presence. For buyers with a budget of under ₹1 crore, the Indian market has several options that deliver a taste of opulence without compromising on the benefits of electric mobility. From sophisticated luxury sedans to feature-packed electric SUVs, here are five electric cars I would consider buying to travel in style.
The MG M9 is the most expensive and the most premium electric MPV currently on sale in India. The MG M9 is powered by a 90-kWh NMC battery pack, sending power to an electric motor producing a peak power output of 241.65 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The MG M9 boasts a range of up to 548 km. Additionally, the premium electric MPV offers a boot space of 945 litres with the third-row seats folded, while having the potential to seat 7 people. It is one of the most luxurious MPVs in the segment under ₹1 crore, with a price tag of ₹79.94 lakh (ex-showroom).
American electric automaker Tesla’s Model Y Long Range is powered by an 88-kWh battery pack. In addition, Tesla is claiming a WLTP-rated range of 681 km, which is the longest in the lineup. When compared, the Premium trim with Long Range has a range of 661 km, and the Premium trim has a range of 500 km. The top speed of the Tesla Model Y L is 201 kmph, going from 0 to 100 kmph in 5 seconds. The Tesla Model Y L has been priced at ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Kia EV6 is the most expensive premium electric SUV from the South Korean automaker priced under ₹1 crore. Powered by an 84 kWh lithium-ion battery, it sends power to all four wheels, producing 320.55 bhp. The EV6 boasts an ARAI-certified range of 663 km and measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,570 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. Additionally, the Kia EV6 is priced at ₹65.97 lakh (ex-showroom).
Much like the Kia EV6, the IONIQ 5 is the most expensive electric SUV from the house of Hyundai sold in India. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is powered by The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is powered by an 84 kWh lithium-ion battery, sending power to a rear axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 225.2 bhp. In addition, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 measures The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 measures 4,655 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,625 mm in height (without shark fin antenna), with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm and boasts a range of 690 km. Lastly, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is priced at ₹55.70 lakh (ex-showroom)
German automaker Mercedes-Benz recently launched its entry-level electric car, the CLA Electric in India. The CLA Electric offers a range of 792 km on a full charge. Additionally, it is offered with a 58 kWh battery pack, sending power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor mounted on the rear axle, producing a peak power output of approximately 221.2 bhp and 335 Nm of torque. Notably, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds and boasts a top speed of 210 kmph. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹55 lakh.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
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