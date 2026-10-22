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Mahindra confident of selling 11,000 electric cars monthly, sees sales constrained by capacity

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2026, 11:20 am
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Mahindra is confident about selling about 11,000 electric cars, up from current over 8,000 units.

Mahindra XEV 9S
Mahindra is confident about selling about 11,000 electric cars, up from the current over 8,000 units.
Mahindra XEV 9S
Mahindra is confident about selling about 11,000 electric cars, up from the current over 8,000 units.
Mahindra XEV 9S
EMI starting at just
₹27,100/ month
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Mahindra's electric vehicle sales are constrained by production capacity, while there is no dearth of consumer demand. The homegrown automaker, known for its range of SUVs as well as new-generation Born Electric models, believes that it could sell an additional 2,000 to 3,000 units every month. Currently, the automaker has been retailing over 8,000 electric vehicles over the last couple of months.

Velusamy R, president for Automotive Business at M&M and managing director at Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd, told PTI that the company has been retailing over 8,000 electric cars in the last couple of months, but the demand is going up to 10,000-11,000 units. "If the supply constraints are not there, we could sell another 2,000-3,000 easily," he said, while also noting that many other players in the industry are also facing supply limitations.

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Interestingly, Mahindra is currently the second biggest electric car seller in India, after Tata Motors. Mahindra has a portfolio of four electric cars, which are the XUV 400, BE 6, XEV 9E and XEV 9S. The automaker's monthly electric SUV capacity was around 8,000 units at the end of March 2026, and the OEM is ramping it up to 12,000 units a month by the end of this financial year.

According to Velusamy R, high petrol and diesel prices are encouraging customers to consider electric vehicles because of the lower running costs associated with EVs, while improving charging infrastructure and longer driving ranges are also boosting customer confidence.

On the overall demand for passenger vehicles, Velusamy said demand is being supported by both the GST reforms and the festive season, with strong buying trends expected to extend across September, October and November. "The demand is very bullish, and we are making every effort to meet the demand. One is the GST-induced demand, and another is the festival demand. And the festive demand is spreading across September, October and November. The demand is high right now for all the segments, whether it is SUV in ICE or in EV," he said.

Meanwhile, Mahindra has entered the CNG-powered SUV segment with the launch of XUV 3XO CNG on Thursday at a starting price of 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Explaining the factors behind the company's decision to enter the mainstream CNG passenger vehicle segment, Velusamy said higher petrol and diesel fuel prices, the expansion of CNG outlets, particularly in northern markets, and the growing share of CNG in passenger vehicles had influenced the move.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2026, 11:20 am IST
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TAGS: Mahindra electric cars electric vehicle

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