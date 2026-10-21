Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh takes delivery of BMW i7 electric sedan

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has added another luxury car to his collection, taking delivery of the BMW i7, the all-electric version of the German automaker’s flagship 7 Series sedan. The actor was recently spotted driving the luxury electric sedan on the streets of Mumbai after collecting it from a showroom. The BMW i7 50 xDrive is priced at ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom) in India, whereas the top-end M70 xDrive costs ₹2.65 crore (ex-showroom).

The latest addition comes shortly after BMW India introduced Singh as its brand voice during the launch of the new 7 Series range in September 2026. The actor unveiled the updated flagship sedan at the launch event in New Delhi, where BMW also announced the availability of the all-electric i7 range in the country.

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BMW i7: Price and powertrain details

The BMW i7 50 xDrive M Sport, reportedly purchased by Singh, is powered by an all-electric powertrain that produces 449 hp and up to 660 Nm of torque. The luxury sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.5 seconds. It gets a 112.5 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed driving range of up to 728 km on the WLTP cycle.

The BMW i7 combines electric performance with the comfort and technology expected from a flagship luxury sedan. The cabin features executive lounge seating, a large rear-seat entertainment screen, a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system and an updated infotainment setup. These features place considerable emphasis on passenger comfort, particularly for those who prefer to be driven rather than take the wheel themselves.

BMW has also confirmed that the standard i7 is locally manufactured at its Chennai facility. India is the only country outside Germany where the electric flagship is produced.

BMW i7 M70: The performance-focused alternative

The i7 range also includes the more powerful BMW i7 M70 xDrive, which is positioned above the 50 xDrive M Sport. Priced at ₹2.65 crore (ex-showroom), the performance variant uses a dual-electric-motor setup producing 680 hp and up to 1,015 Nm of torque in Sport mode. The output can rise to 1,100 Nm when Launch Control or Sport Boost is activated.

The i7 M70 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 250 kmph. Its updated battery technology delivers a WLTP range of up to 686 km.

The M70 also receives a sportier exterior treatment, featuring an illuminated kidney grille with a darker finish, black exterior mirrors, BMW Individual crystal headlights with smoke-black crystals and 21-inch M aerodynamic wheels.

With the i7, Singh adds another electric vehicle to his garage, which already includes the GMC Hummer EV alongside several luxury SUVs and performance cars.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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