HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Youdha Epod G Electric Cargo Three Wheeler Launched With 180 Km Range, 545 Kg Payload

Youdha ePod G electric cargo three-wheeler launched with 180 km range, 545 kg payload

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2026, 14:36 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Youdha’s electric cargo three-wheeler targets delivery operators with a claimed 180 km range, 545 kg payload and multiple load-body options.

Youdha ePod G electric cargo three-wheeler
The Youdha ePod G electric cargo three-wheeler is available in half-deck and closed-box configurations.
Youdha ePod G electric cargo three-wheeler
The Youdha ePod G electric cargo three-wheeler is available in half-deck and closed-box configurations.

Youdha has expanded its electric three-wheeler portfolio with the ePod G. The Youdha ePod G three-wheeler is a cargo model aimed at businesses and individual operators involved in goods transportation. The launch marks the company's move beyond passenger mobility, targeting last-mile logistics, e-commerce deliveries and retail distribution.

The ePod G builds on the company's existing ePod platform. The cargo model is designed to serve delivery businesses and small commercial operators seeking an electric alternative for transporting goods over urban and short-distance routes.

Also check these Three wheelers

Find more Three wheelers
Bajaj Wego C90 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj WEGO C90
₹ 3.12 Lakhs
View Offers
Tvs King Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
TVS King EV MAX
₹ 3 Lakhs
View Offers
Euler Neo Hirange (HT Auto photo)
Euler NEO HiRANGE
₹ 3.10 Lakhs
View Offers
Piaggio Ape Wave (HT Auto photo)
Piaggio Ape Wave
₹ 2.55 Lakhs
View Offers
Bajaj Wego P50 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj WEGO P50
₹ 3.12 Lakhs
View Offers
Bajaj Wego P70 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj WEGO P70
₹ 3.23 Lakhs
View Offers

Range, battery and performance

The Youdha ePod G is powered by an 11.8 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery paired with a 6 kW, three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM).

The company claims a range of 170-180 km on a single charge under standard test conditions. The vehicle has a payload capacity of 545 kg and a gross vehicle weight of 1,000 kg. Its top speed is below 50 kmph under standard test conditions, while its stated gradeability stands at 22 per cent

Charging the battery takes approximately four to five hours, according to the specifications provided by the company. These figures position the ePod G for delivery operations that require regular goods transportation and scheduled charging.

Cargo configurations and equipment

Youdha will offer the electric three-wheeler with a half-deck body, alongside four closed-box options. These configurations are intended to accommodate different requirements for carrying goods across logistics, retail and e-commerce applications.

The ePod G uses a monocoque chassis and gets hydraulic brakes, heavy-duty steel rims and 120/80-R12, 8PR tyres. Its equipment list also includes LED headlights and a seven-inch digital LED instrument cluster with Smart CAN connectivity, which displays vehicle information to the operator.

Expanding into commercial mobility

Explaining the company's plans for the range, Ayush Lohia, CEO of Youdha, said, “With ePod G, we aim to address the needs of businesses and individual operators involved in last-mile deliveries while continuing to strengthen Youdha’s product portfolio and market presence."

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2026, 14:36 pm IST
HT Auto Awards HT Auto Awards
TAGS: Youdha ePod G Youdha ePod G

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.