HT Auto
search icon
Tata Sierra EV

TATA Sierra EV

UPCOMING
5.0
1 Opinion
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
25 - 30 Lakhs*
Exp. Launch Date: 1 Dec 2025
Photos
Photos
Tata Sierra EV Key Specs
Battery Capacity69 kWh
Max Speed170 Kmph
Range420 Km
Charging Time4-8 Hours

About Tata Sierra EV

Sierra EV Latest Update

  • Tata Sierra EV to launch in FY26. Check details
  • Tata Harrier EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV & Avinya launch timeline announced

    • Sierra EV Launch DateThe Tata Sierra EV

    ...Read More

    Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

    Tata Sierra EV Alternatives

    Hyundai Kona Electric

    Hyundai Kona Electric

    23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Cars
    UPCOMING
    Hyundai Kona Electric 2024

    Hyundai Kona Electric 2024

    25 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Sierra EV.
    Tata Sierra EV
    Hyundai Kona Electric
    VS
    Tata Sierra EV
    Select model
    Hyundai Kona Electric
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Door View Of Driver Seat
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Tata Sierra EV Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Battery Capacity69 kWh
    Range420 Km
    Charging Time4-8 Hours

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Tata Cars

    Tata Sierra EV User Opinions & Ratings

    5
    1 Ratings & Opinions
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    0
    5 ratingrating star
    1
    Write an Opinion
    Perfect milega with best look
    Beast look with a best price and take care of customer safety . Great initiative step towards Tata motors.
    By: Masoom (Aug 4, 2024)
    Read full Opinion
    Read Arrow

    Tata Sierra EV News

    Tata Sierra EV grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Tata Sierra EV to launch in FY26. Check details
    13 Jun 2024
    Avinya is based on a new Gen 3 platform which is built with lightweight materials and focuses on bringing down the overall mass of products based on it. This means that the Avinya may offer over 500 kms range in its production version.
    Tata Harrier EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV & Avinya launch timeline announced
    11 Jun 2024
    The Tata Sierra EV is expected to arrive in showrooms in 2025
    Tata Sierra EV design patent leaked; to take on Mahindra Thar Electric
    10 Dec 2023
    A near production prototype of the Tata Sierra EV has been unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV scheduled to enter production in 2025
    12 Jan 2023
    The Hyundai Alcazar SUV will renew its rivalry against other three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus besides Kia Carens. The SUV has been updated with several changes, including how it looks and how it drives, in its latest avatar.
    From Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari: Here are top alternatives for 2024 Hyundai Alcazar
    18 Sept 2024
    View all
     Tata Sierra EV News

    Tata Videos

    Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers up to 585 kms of range in a single charge. It comes packed with features like level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. It takes on MG ZS EV among compact electric SUVs in India.
    Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?
    13 Aug 2024
    Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
    Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
    6 Aug 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    Tata Sierra EV FAQs

    The Tata Sierra EV is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 25-30 Lakhs.
    The Tata Sierra EV is expected to launch in Dec 2025, introducing a new addition to the 69 kWh segment.
    The Tata Sierra EV features a 69 kWh battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 420 Km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The Tata Sierra EV faces competition from the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric and BYD Atto 3 , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Tata Sierra EV offers a range of 420 Km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    1.41 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    MG Windsor EV

    MG Windsor EV

    9.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    2.25 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    9.99 - 19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    9.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Kia Carnival 2024

    Kia Carnival 2024

    35 - 39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular SUV Cars

    UPCOMING
    Mahindra Ekuv100

    Mahindra Ekuv100

    8.25 - 10 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Audi RS Q8

    Audi RS Q8

    2.07 - 2.1 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    RS Q8 Price in Delhi
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    1.18 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    10 - 14 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    UPCOMING
    Mahindra S204

    Mahindra S204

    12 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars