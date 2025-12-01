|Battery Capacity
|69 kWh
|Max Speed
|170 Kmph
|Range
|420 Km
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hours
Sierra EV Latest Update
Sierra EV Launch DateThe Tata Sierra EV...Read More
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|69 kWh
|Range
|420 Km
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hours
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating