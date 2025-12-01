Sierra EV Latest Update

Sierra EV Launch DateThe Tata Sierra EV is expected to launch in Dec 2025 .Sierra EV Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* .Sierra EV Seating CapacityThe Tata Sierra EV is expected to be a 5 seater model.Sierra EV RivalsHyundai Kona Electric, BYD Atto 3 and Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 are sought to be the major rivals to Tata Sierra EV .

