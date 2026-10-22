Ultraviolette X-47 Venom launched at 2.65 lakh with new VX-100 platform

Ultraviolette has launched the X-47 Venom in India at an introductory price of ₹2.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 5,000 customers. Bookings open at 4 pm on October 22, with deliveries due to begin in November 2026.

The new Ultraviolette X-47 Venom is the first motorcycle on the company’s new VX-100 100V platform, which will also support future products.

Battery and performance

The X-47 Venom gets an SRB-11 battery pack with 11 kWh of usable capacity and an IDC-claimed range of 343 km. Its electric motor produces 30 kW, or around 40 bhp, and 550 Nm of torque at the wheel. Ultraviolette claims a top speed of 155 km/h and a 0-100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds. At 180 kg, it is up to 20 kg lighter than the previous generation.

The battery pack is 15 per cent lighter and claimed to be 25 per cent more energy-dense. Axial cooling replaces the radial arrangement, doubling cooling performance. It supports DC fast charging at up to 12 kW. Ballistic mode now works until the battery falls to 10 per cent, while regenerative braking is available from the start rather than only below a 90 per cent charge level.

Motor and safety

The aviation-inspired Light Fury motor spins at up to 9,000 rpm and uses soft magnetic components. Ultraviolette says rare-earth metal use is down 50 per cent and motor weight is down 25-30 per cent, while power output is maintained or improved. The motor controller is twice as compact and 40 per cent lighter than the current-generation unit.

A pyro-fuse isolates the battery circuit within microseconds if a critical fault is detected, working alongside the battery management system and cell-level fuses. The battery enclosure has IP67 protection against dust and water ingress.

Radar and connected features

UV Hypersense uses a 77 GHz rear radar with a claimed monitoring distance of up to 200 metres. It enables blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assistance, overtake alerts and rear-collision warnings, with hazard lights activated for a rear threat. Other features include a 7-inch touchscreen, Mappls navigation, rear-camera park assist, cruise control, software updates and VIOLETTE AI alerts for movement, falls, towing and crashes.

The motorcycle will be sold in Afterburner Yellow, Turbo Red, Cosmic Black and Stellar White. Ultraviolette also announced the reusable B-MAX safety vest, which claims 86 per cent force attenuation and can be reused up to five times. Extendable warranty coverage is promised up to 8,00,000 km.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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