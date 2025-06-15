HT Auto
Mahindra BE 07 Front Right Side
UPCOMING
Mahindra BE 07 Front View
Mahindra BE 07 Grille
Mahindra BE 07 Headlight
Mahindra BE 07 Left Side View
Mahindra BE 07 Rear Left View
MAHINDRA BE 07

Exp. Launch on 15 Jun 2025
25 - 30 Lakhs*Expected price
Photos
Specs
BE 07 Expected Key Specs

Range

BE 07: 450.0 km

Charging

BE 07: 0.5 hrs

Battery

BE 07: 60.0 - 80.0 kwh

View all BE 07 Specs and Features

About Mahindra BE 07

BE 07 Launch Date

The Mahindra BE 07 is expected to launch on 15th Jun 2025.

BE 07 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹25 - 30 Lakhs*.

BE 07 Seating Capacity

The Mahindra BE 07 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

BE 07 Rivals

BYD Atto 3, Mahindra XEV 9e, Tata Harrier EV and BYD eMAX 7 are sought to be the major rivals to Mahindra BE 07.

...Read More

Mahindra BE 07 Alternatives

BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3

24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 - 30.5 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

22 - 25 Lakhs
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Mahindra BE 07 Images

Mahindra BE 07 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity60-80 kWh
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Range450 km
Charging Time30 Minutes

Popular Mahindra Cars

View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra News

Mahindra Scorpio N is available with two engines: 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-liter diesel engine with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.
Want a Mahindra but not the Scorpio N? Here are few alternatives to choose from
6 Feb 2025
The electric compact SUV segment currently has four options - Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV
Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Price, battery pack and range compared
6 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 5: Ola Roadster X launched, 2025 KTM 390 Adventure launched, Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 pack two pricing out
6 Feb 2025
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e bookings to commence on Valentine's day. Should you book one?
6 Feb 2025
Mahindra XEV 9e will be available across 4 trim levels and the BE 6 will be available across five trim levels
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e full price list out. Here's what the prices are for each variant and the delivery timeline
5 Feb 2025
Explore Other Options

Mahindra BE 07 FAQs

The Mahindra BE 07 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 25-30 Lakhs.
The Mahindra BE 07 is expected to launch on 15th Jun 2025, introducing a new addition to the 60-80 kWh segment.
The Mahindra BE 07 features a 60-80 kWh battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 450 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
The Mahindra BE 07 faces competition from the likes of BYD Atto 3 and Mahindra XEV 9e , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
The Mahindra BE 07 offers a range of 450 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

