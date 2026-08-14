Mahindra Scorpio Key Specs
- Engine2184 cc
- Mileage14.44 kmpl
- Power130 bhp
- FuelDiesel
- Max Torque300 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
Mahindra Scorpio is priced between Rs. 13 - 17 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Mahindra Scorpio is available in 4 variants - S MT 7STR, S MT 9STR, S11 MT 7S, S11 MT 7S CC.
Mahindra Scorpio comes in five colour options: Galaxy Grey, Molten Red Rage, Stealth Black, Diamond White, Everest White.
Mahindra Scorpio comes in diesel engine options, comes with 2184 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Mahindra Scorpio rivals are Force Motors Gurkha, Mahindra Marazzo, Hyundai Creta, Kia Carens Clavis.
Mahindra Scorpio comes with a mileage of 14.44 kmpl (Company claimed).
Mahindra Scorpio offers a 7-9 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mahindra Scorpio
|Rs. 13 LakhsOnwards
|130 bhp
|300 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|-
|4456 mm
|1820 mm
|1995 mm
|5.4 metres
|Force Motors Gurkha
|Rs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards
|-
|138 bhp
|320 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|233 mm
|-
|4390 mm
|1865 mm
|2095 mm
|6.3 metres
|ScorpioVSGurkha
|Mahindra Marazzo
|Rs. 14.06 LakhsOnwards
|121 bhp
|300 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|190 liters
|4585 mm
|1866 mm
|1774 mm
|5.25
|ScorpioVSMarazzo
|Hyundai Creta
|Rs. 10.91 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|433 litres
|4300 mm
|1790 mm
|1635 mm
|5.3 metres
|ScorpioVSCreta
|Kia Carens Clavis
|Rs. 11.21 LakhsOnwards
|158 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|4550 mm
|1800 mm
|1708 mm
|-
|ScorpioVSCarens Clavis
Mahindra Scorpio is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Mahindra Scorpio S11 for its powerful performance, impressive features, and rugged design, although some note it can be less refined in certain aspects.
|Max Power
|130 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|300 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|Engine
|2184 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Sunroof
|No
Mahindra Scorpio in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra Scorpio's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra Scorpio S MT 7STR comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.
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