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MAHINDRA Scorpio

₹13 - 17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mahindra Scorpio Price:

Mahindra Scorpio is priced between Rs. 13 - 17 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Mahindra Scorpio?

The Mahindra Scorpio is available in 4 variants - S MT 7STR, S MT 9STR, S11 MT 7S, S11 MT 7S CC.

What are the Mahindra Scorpio colour options?

Mahindra Scorpio comes in five colour options: Galaxy Grey, Molten Red Rage, Stealth Black, Diamond White, Everest White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mahindra Scorpio?

Mahindra Scorpio comes in diesel engine options, comes with 2184 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mahindra Scorpio?

Mahindra Scorpio rivals are Force Motors Gurkha, Mahindra Marazzo, Hyundai Creta, Kia Carens Clavis.

What is the mileage of Mahindra Scorpio?

Mahindra Scorpio comes with a mileage of 14.44 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mahindra Scorpio?

Mahindra Scorpio offers a 7-9 Seater configuration.

Mahindra Scorpio Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2184 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    14.44 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    130 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    300 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
View All Scorpio SpecsView specs icon

Mahindra Scorpio Variants

Mahindra Scorpio price starts at ₹ 13 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Scorpio comes in 4 variants. Mahindra Scorpio's top variant is S11 MT 7S CC.
4 Variants Available
Scorpio S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Scorpio S MT 9STR
₹13.45 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Scorpio S11 MT 7S
₹17 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mahindra Scorpio Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Aug 2026
The Skoda Slavia, Honda City Hybrid, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna offer diverse features, performance, and efficiency in the sedan segment, catering to varied buyer preferences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
India's car sales rose 29% in June 2026, driven by alternative fuel vehicles amid fuel price hikes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Mahindra plans aggressive growth for FY27, focusing on SUV expansion, capacity increase, and AI integration to enhance efficiency.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
Mahindra & Mahindra achieved record April sales, with notable growth in three-wheelers and exports, highlighting strong market demand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Apr 2026
The Fortuner offers a premium, powerful upgrade for Scorpio owners, while the Defender, Wrangler, Scorpio N, and Hilux cater to different off-road and lifestyle preferences.Read Full Story

Mahindra Scorpio Visual Comparison

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Mahindra Scorpio comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio image
Rs. 13 LakhsOnwards
4.66
130 bhp300 NmManualSUV2--4456 mm1820 mm1995 mm5.4 metres
Force Motors GurkhaForce Motors Gurkha imageRs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards-138 bhp320 NmManualSUV2233 mm-4390 mm1865 mm2095 mm6.3 metresScorpioVSGurkha
Mahindra MarazzoMahindra Marazzo imageRs. 14.06 LakhsOnwards
4.3102
121 bhp300 NmManualSUV2-190 liters4585 mm1866 mm1774 mm5.25ScorpioVSMarazzo
Hyundai CretaHyundai Creta imageRs. 10.91 LakhsOnwards
4.3641
114 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-433 litres4300 mm1790 mm1635 mm5.3 metresScorpioVSCreta
Kia Carens ClavisKia Carens Clavis imageRs. 11.21 LakhsOnwards
4.3263
158 bhp253 NmManual, AutomaticMUV6--4550 mm1800 mm1708 mm-ScorpioVSCarens Clavis

Mahindra Scorpio Images

Mahindra Scorpio Image 1
Mahindra Scorpio Image 2
Mahindra Scorpio Image 3
Mahindra Scorpio Image 4
Mahindra Scorpio Image 5
Mahindra Scorpio Image 6

Mahindra Scorpio Colours

Mahindra Scorpio is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Galaxy Grey
Molten Red Rage
Stealth Black
Diamond White
Everest White
Galaxy grey

Mahindra Scorpio Alternatives

Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
ScorpiovsGurkha
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

14.06 - 16.38 Lakhs
ScorpiovsMarazzo
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.91 - 20.11 Lakhs
ScorpiovsCreta
Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

11.21 - 21.57 Lakhs
ScorpiovsCarens Clavis

Mahindra Scorpio User Reviews & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.5Safety
4.8Design
4.7Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Mahindra Scorpio User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Mahindra Scorpio S11 for its powerful performance, impressive features, and rugged design, although some note it can be less refined in certain aspects.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPowerful engine performance
  • check circle iconImpressive features for value
  • check circle iconClassic rugged design
  • check circle iconGood fuel economy
  • check circle iconSpacious 7-seater layout

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLess refined driving experience
  • warning iconBulky design may not suit all
  • warning iconSide-facing seats can be uncomfortable
  • warning iconMay require higher maintenance for some
  • warning iconLimited advanced connectivity features

User Reviews

Powerful SUV with Rugged Looks and Comfort
I have been driving the Scorpio Classic for some time now, and my experience has been very satisfying. Its bold and muscular design gives it a commanding road presence, and the SUV continues to stand out with its timeless styling. The cabin is spacious, offering comfortable seating for both city commutes and long highway journeys. Performance is one of its biggest strengths. The diesel engine delivers strong power and excellent low-end torque, making overtaking and highway cruising effortless. The suspension handles rough roads with ease, which is especially beneficial on Indian roads.
By: MD SADDAB ALAM (May 30, 2026)
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Ultimate Scorpio Review
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic keeps the iconic, tough character of the original. It offers strong low-end torque, a reliable build, better fuel economy than the Scorpio-N, and a commanding road presence. The S11 variant is the best choice, combining classic ruggedness with useful features like a 9-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and automatic climate control. Its 7-seater layout, often with side-facing jump seats, suits those who prefer utility. If you want simplicity, low maintenance, and a budget-friendly SUV with the classic Scorpio feel, the Scorpio Classic S11 is the ideal pick.
By: Rohan kakade (Nov 16, 2025)
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Better Than Other XUVs
Very nice engine performance with great power and premium interiors. It gives a wonderful feeling and an excellent driving experience. Please enjoy the ride
By: Mani (Sept 12, 2025)
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Beast Looks
The looks and style of the Mahindra Scorpio are beautiful from every angle—it truly feels like a ‘what a car’ moment. Its performance, service, and mileage are impressive, and in black color, it gives off a completely different vibe.
By: Dev (Sept 12, 2025)
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It's perfect beast car and value for money
I have this model car and this is really good car and have various features...it's value for money ...
By: Aditya Raj (Jan 17, 2025)
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Mahindra Scorpio Related News

Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
The Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup was previously showcased as the Global Pik Up.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup launching tomorrow: What to expect from Toyota Hilux alternative
13 Aug 2026
The updated 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has begun reaching customers.
2026 Mahindra Scorpio N deliveries commence
13 Aug 2026
The Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup has been spotted testing with its production-spec front design ahead of its expected 2026 global debut.
Mahindra’s upcoming Scorpio N-based pickup spotted testing ahead of Aug 14 debut
12 Aug 2026
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck is expected to be christened as Getaway, but not confirmed yet.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup launch confirmed for August 14th; official teaser released
12 Aug 2026
View all
 Mahindra Scorpio Related News

Mahindra Scorpio Specifications and Features

Max Power 130 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque300 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage14.44 kmpl
Engine2184 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
SunroofNo
View all Scorpio specs and features

Mahindra Scorpio Mileage

Mahindra Scorpio in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra Scorpio's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra Scorpio S MT 7STR comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
S MT 7STR
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Manual
14.44 kmpl

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