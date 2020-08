No

No

Yes

No

No

No

Yes

No

No

No

No

No

Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators

No

No

No

Yes

No

Yes

No

No

No

Additional Features

Front Grille Inserts Black Rear Footrest Front And Rear Bumpers Body Coloured Side Clading Unpainted ORVMs And Door Handles Unpainted Rear Number Plate Applique Black Bonnet Scoop Fender Bezel Black Finish Center High Mounted Stop Lamp Bulb Clear Lens Turn Indicators Black Steel Rim with Wheel Cap Red Lens LED Tail Lamps