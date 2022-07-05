HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Watch: Veejay Nakra On Scorpio N And Mahindra's Larger Suv Strategy

Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy

Speaking exclusively to HT Auto, Veejay Nakra, President of Mahindra and Mahindra's Automotive division, explained why the carmaker chose to keep the old Scorpio along with the newly launched Scorpio-N.
By : Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2022, 02:50 PM

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Haval H6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Haval H6
1498 cc | Diesel Manual
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Elantra 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 05 Jul 2022, 02:50 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio ScorpioN Scorpio-N Mahindra Scorpio Mahindra ScorpioN Mahindra Scorpio-N Mahindra and Mahindra Veejay Nakra
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
The new Brezza is the first model from the Maruti Suzuki camp ever to offer an electric sunroof.
2022 Maruti Brezza gathers over 45,000 bookings even before launch
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz EQB to launch in India later this year, the third EQ model here
Mercedes-Benz EQB to launch in India later this year, the third EQ model here
Ipower Batteries collaborates with Elthor Energy to develop long-range batteries
Ipower Batteries collaborates with Elthor Energy to develop long-range batteries
Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy
Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
Lexus ES gets new technologies and interior updates, ditches touchpads
Lexus ES gets new technologies and interior updates, ditches touchpads

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city