In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Scorpio Comparison