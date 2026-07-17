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Kia Seltos vs Mahindra Scorpio

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Scorpio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seltos Scorpio
BrandKiaMahindra
Price₹ 10.99 Lakhs₹ 13 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 to 20.7 kmpl14.44 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc2184 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Seltos Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Rear Right Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Right Side
Headlight
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Specification
Engine Type
SmartStream G1.52.2 L mHawk
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringMulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16235 / 65 R17
Length
4460 mm4456 mm
Wheelbase
2690 mm2680 mm
Height
1635 mm1995 mm
Width
1830 mm1820 mm
Bootspace
447 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres60 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverCo-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control,Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
NoExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body-ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inchNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,75,86915,75,529
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,00012,99,700
RTO
1,21,9001,93,757
Insurance
54,46981,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,42333,864

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