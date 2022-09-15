HT Auto
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip

HT Auto met Danny Haberer, who is currently on a camping road trip across India on his Mahindra Scorpio motorhome. Danny converted the SUV into an off-road camper with all basic facilities one needs to spend days on the move. Watch him give a candid tour of the Scorpio motorhome in Udaipur.
By : Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 15 Sep 2022, 12:19 PM

First Published Date: 15 Sep 2022, 12:19 PM IST
