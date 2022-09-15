Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
HT Auto met Danny Haberer, who is currently on a camping road trip across India on his Mahindra Scorpio motorhome. Danny converted the SUV into an off-road camper with all basic facilities one needs to spend days on the move. Watch him give a candid tour of the Scorpio motorhome in Udaipur.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl | 130 bhp
₹11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 15 Sep 2022, 12:19 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS