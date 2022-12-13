Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched in India earlier this year, was the third model from the carmaker to secure highest safety ratings from the Global NCAP in crash tests after the XUV700 and XUV300 too secured five-star ratings.
First Published Date: 13 Dec 2022, 12:49 PM IST
