Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched in India earlier this year, was the third model from the carmaker to secure highest safety ratings from the Global NCAP in crash tests after the XUV700 and XUV300 too secured five-star ratings.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2022, 12:49 PM
First Published Date: 13 Dec 2022, 12:49 PM IST
