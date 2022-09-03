Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review

Despite launching a more feature-loaded Scorpio-N just few months ago, Mahindra and Mahindra decided not to do away with the older generation model of the SUV, simply because it still is one of the best-selling cars from its stable. With a Classic badge, and few changes on the inside and outside, is the Scorpio Classic an improved choice? Here is our first drive review.