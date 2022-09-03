HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review

Despite launching a more feature-loaded Scorpio-N just few months ago, Mahindra and Mahindra decided not to do away with the older generation model of the SUV, simply because it still is one of the best-selling cars from its stable. With a Classic badge, and few changes on the inside and outside, is the Scorpio Classic an improved choice? Here is our first drive review.
By : Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 03 Sep 2022, 07:08 AM

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 03 Sep 2022, 07:08 AM IST
TAGS: Scorpio Scorpio Classic Scorpio-N Mahindra Scorpio Mahindra Scorpio Classic Mahindra Scorpio-N Mahindra and Mahindra
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000

Trending this Week

Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
The Ola S1 electric scooter 
Ola S1 electric scooter purchase window to open from September 1
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a design that looks inspired by Volkswagen Beetle.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 fetches over 37,000 orders in just 24 hours. Know where

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV teased, to launch soon in India
Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV teased, to launch soon in India
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
Mahindra XUV400 EV's new teaser released; Will go against Tata Nexon EV
Mahindra XUV400 EV's new teaser released; Will go against Tata Nexon EV
Tesla owners go on hunger strike in this country. Know why
Tesla owners go on hunger strike in this country. Know why
In pics: Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition marks 20 years of hatchback
In pics: Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition marks 20 years of hatchback

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city