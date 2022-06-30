2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of ₹ 11.99 lakh. In the new generation, the Scorpio looks bolder, yet premium, with several new features and claims of improved performance. We put the new generation Scorpio-N to the test to see how much of the old Scorpio's DNA still remains.