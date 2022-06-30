2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh. In the new generation, the Scorpio looks bolder, yet premium, with several new features and claims of improved performance. We put the new generation Scorpio-N to the test to see how much of the old Scorpio's DNA still remains.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 30 Jun 2022, 10:00 AM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS