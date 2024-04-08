Top 10 SUVs in March: Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio-N lead charge

Here is a look at the list of most popular SUVs which found place in the top cars sold in India last month.

The rising popularity SUVs has propelled the segment to capture a market share of more than 50 per cent in India in the past 12 months. With one out of two cars sold in India being SUVs, it is obvious that some of the best-selling models in the country are from this segment. However, in a first, two SUVs have topped the list of top 10 SUVs sold in India in March. The last month of the FY2023-24 saw as many as five SUVs featuring in the list, reiterating the popularity of this body-type.

1 Tata Punch Within months of launching the electric version, the sales of Tata Punch seems to have soared. The smallest SUV from the carmaker is now its best-selling model too for the second month in a row. It has also become India's best-selling car in March clocking 17,547 units, gaining a massive 61 per cent increase in sales compared to the same month last year when Tata sold 10,894 units of Punch SUV. Tata sells the Punch in all three versions, which includes a CNG version besides the ICE and EV avatar.

2 Hyundai Creta The king of compact SUV segment continues to rise on the sales charts after the launch of its facelift version in January and its N Line version last month. Creta has found 16,458 homes in March, up by 17 per cent from March last year when Hyundai sold 14,026 units. In February this year, Hyundai sold 15,765 units of the Creta, slightly less than last month. Creta rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos among others in the segment.

3 Mahindra Scorpio-N Continuing with its rising popularity, the Scorpio SUV brand has become Mahindra's best-seller in recent months helping the carmaker to increase its overall sales. In March, Mahindra sold Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic, the two SUVs available under the brand name, to 15,151 customers across the country. The SUV has seen a jump in sales of 72 per cent, the highest among the top 10 SUVs last month. In March last year, Mahindra sold only 8,788 units of these two models.

4 Maruti Suzuki Brezza The best-selling SUV from India's largest carmaker has been able to retain its crown in the sub-compact segment from its closest rival Tata Nexon. In March, Maruti Suzuki sold 14,614 units of the SUV, which is around 10 per cent less than what the carmaker sold during the same month last year. Besides Nexon, the Brezza also rivals the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 in a fiercely competetive segment.

5 Tata Nexon After ruling the SUV segment for close to two years, the Nexon is witnessing seen a downslide in sales. Though the drop is marginal, Tata managed to sell 14,058 units of the Nexon, which includes both ICE and EV versions, in March. During the same month last year, Tata had sold 14,769 units of the SUV. In October, Tata had launched the facelift version of the Nexon and Nexon EV in India. Its all-electric avatar still remains the best-selling electric SUV in the country.

6 Maruti Fronx The smallest SUV from Maruti Suzuki was placed at number six on the list of most popular SUVs in India last month. The Fronx, which is based on one of the best-selling hatchback Baleno, found 12,531 takers last month. Its sales has gone down from 14,168 units in February. It is soon going to get its technical cousin Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor its newest rival when the model launches later this week.

7 Maruti Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki's answer to the likes of Hyundai Creta continues to be one of the most popular in the compact SUV segment, ending March at number two behind its Korean rival. Maruti sold 11,232 units of the SUV in March, up by 12 per cent from 10,045 units sold during the same month last year. The Grand Vitara, which was jointly developed with Toyota Motor, is available in regulr ICE avatar, hybrid version and an all-wheel drive versions as well.

8 Mahindra Bolero The second best-selling SUV from Mahindra stable continues to be the Bolero model which is also available in Bolero Neo iteration. In spite of the popularity of models like Thar or XUV700, the Bolero remains a strong favourite among Indian buyers due to its practicality as well as versatile nature. In March, Mahindra sold 10,347 units of the SUV, around 8 per cent more than 9,546 units sold in March last year.

9 Hyundai Venue The sub-compact SUV from the Korean auto giant continues to lag behind its arch rivals Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon on sales charts. In March, Hyundai sold 9,614 units of the model, down by around four per cent from 10,024 units the carmaker sold in March last year.

10 Kia Sonet The 10th most popular SUV in India last month was another sub-compact SUV Sonet. However, it has overtaken its more fancy sibling Seltos to top the sales charts of Kia in March. Kia Sonet facelift, which was launched in January this year, found 8,750 takers last month. However, the sales of the SUV has seen a marginal jump from 8,677 units in March last year.

