HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2024 Force Gurkha 3 Door And 5 Door Bookings Open For 25,000, Launch In May

2024 Force Gurkha 3-door and 5-door bookings open for 25,000, launch in May

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2024, 19:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Bookings for the new Force Gurkha range are open across dealerships while the launch is scheduled to take place in the first week of May.
2024 Force Gurkha
The 2024 Force Gurkha range is now available for bookings at dealerships and comes a more rugged off-roader against the Jimny and Thar
2024 Force Gurkha
The 2024 Force Gurkha range is now available for bookings at dealerships and comes a more rugged off-roader against the Jimny and Thar

Force Motors has begun accepting bookings for the new Gurkha 3-door and 5-door versions across dealerships. Prospective customers can book a test drive of the new off-roader on the company’s website or head to their nearest showroom. While the Gurkha 3-door was pulled off the shelves last year, the company has re-introduced the updated model alongside its all-new Force five-door iteration. The latter promises to be more practical and appeal to a wider customer base looking for an all-purpose SUV.

The new Force Gurkha range is powered by the 2.6-litre Mercedes-sourced diesel engine with power bumped up to 138 bhp, a massive jump from the 90 bhp output on the older version. The oil burner continues to be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Both body styles get 4x4 as standard, which can now be controlled using a switch on the centre console.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door
Engine Icon2596 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 16 Lakhs
View Details
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
Engine Icon2596.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 13.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs
View Details
Bmw 5 Series 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW 5 Series 2024
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 5 Series
Engine Icon2993.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
BatteryCapacity Icon72.6 kWh Range Icon631 Km
₹ 44.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Force Gurkha drive impressions: Raw, rough, robust, and raring for a fight

2024 Force Gurkha
The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a comprehensively updated interior and a new 5-door alternative
2024 Force Gurkha
The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a comprehensively updated interior and a new 5-door alternative

The styling remains largely the same on the Force Gurkha 3-door and 5-door, barring the extended wheelbase on the latter, which makes for a usable second set of doors and a smaller quarter-glass at the rear. The cabin remains identical but there are new features including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a full-digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity and more.

Watch: 2024 Force Gurkha SUV: More desirable than Thar and Jimny?

The new Force Gurkha range will primarily compete against the Mahindra Thar in the off-roader segment. The Mahindra SUV will also get a 5-door version later this year, which gives the Gurkha a headstart. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny also competes in the same space, albeit with only a petrol heart. More details on the pricing of the new Gurkha range will be available very soon.

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2024, 19:25 PM IST
TAGS: Thar Force Gurkha Force Gurkha 3 door Force Gurkha 5 door Force Motors Gurkha

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.