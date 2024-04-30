2024 Force Gurkha 3-door and 5-door bookings open for ₹25,000, launch in May
- Bookings for the new Force Gurkha range are open across dealerships while the launch is scheduled to take place in the first week of May.
Force Motors has begun accepting bookings for the new Gurkha 3-door and 5-door versions across dealerships. Prospective customers can book a test drive of the new off-roader on the company’s website or head to their nearest showroom. While the Gurkha 3-door was pulled off the shelves last year, the company has re-introduced the updated model alongside its all-new Force five-door iteration. The latter promises to be more practical and appeal to a wider customer base looking for an all-purpose SUV.
The new Force Gurkha range is powered by the 2.6-litre Mercedes-sourced diesel engine with power bumped up to 138 bhp, a massive jump from the 90 bhp output on the older version. The oil burner continues to be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Both body styles get 4x4 as standard, which can now be controlled using a switch on the centre console.
The styling remains largely the same on the Force Gurkha 3-door and 5-door, barring the extended wheelbase on the latter, which makes for a usable second set of doors and a smaller quarter-glass at the rear. The cabin remains identical but there are new features including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a full-digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity and more.
The new Force Gurkha range will primarily compete against the Mahindra Thar in the off-roader segment. The Mahindra SUV will also get a 5-door version later this year, which gives the Gurkha a headstart. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny also competes in the same space, albeit with only a petrol heart. More details on the pricing of the new Gurkha range will be available very soon.