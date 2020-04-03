Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design

The iconic Hindustan Ambassador car, once fondly called the 'King of Indian roads', has got a surprising digital makeover. One of India's oldest custom design houses - DC2 Design, shared several pictures of the digitally rendered Ambassador recently. If produced, the car will be powered by an electric motor.

DC2 Design, founded by Dilip Chhabria almost 30 years ago, has made significant changes in the design to make the new-age Ambassador stand up in the crowd.

The look of the electric Ambassador keeps the iconic styling elements intact despite new treatments. The horizontal grille at the front is re-designed now with a frame garnished in chrome. The round headlights have made way for the angular LED headlamps. Even the prominent nose-bulge on the bonnet gets a makeover to keep the retro feel alive.

The concept electric Ambassador has only two doors, unlike its four-door original avatar. The wheels to get a makeover, with multi-spoke steel rims giving the car a contemporary look.

The Ambassador car now mostly serve as taxi in cities like Kolkata and Delhi (REUTERS)





This is not the first time that DC design has attempted to remodel an Ambassador car. 12 years ago, the company showcased a concept called the Ambierod, which was powered by a V12 engine. Apart from the modern design elements, the Ambierod had one unique feature - the gullwing doors.

The Hindustan Ambassador was manufactured by Hindustan Motors of India till six years ago. It was first made by Morris Motors Limited at Cowley, Oxford in the United Kingdom from 1956 to 1959. Hindustan Ambassador was the first-ever car to be manufactured in India.

The production of Ambassador cars started in India since 1958. In its 66-year journey, the iconic car saw few improvements and changes before its production ended in 2014. With stricter emission norms, foreign brands entering the market and the failure to live upto changing consumer needs led the car to its end.

They are still widely used by several politicians and bureaucrats. It was once the first choice car among India's VIPs. It is now mostly seen serving as cabs in cities like Kolkata and Delhi.