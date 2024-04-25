Audi India announces price hike of 2% effective from 1st June

Audi India has announced that they will be increasing the prices of their models by up to 2 per cent. The price hike will be effective from June 01, 2024. The luxury manufacturer says that the price hike is done due to a rise in input costs. Audi India retailed 7,027 units in FY23/24 posting an overall 33 per cent growth. Audi Approved which is the pre-owned car business also grew at 50 per cent in FY23/24.