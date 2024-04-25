HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Audi India Announces Price Hike Of 2% Effective From 1st June

Audi India announces price hike of 2% effective from 1st June

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2024, 12:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The prices of the Audi vehicles have been increased due to rise in input costs.
Image of second-generation Audi Q3 used for representational purposes only.
Image of second-generation Audi Q3 used for representational purposes only.

Audi India has announced that they will be increasing the prices of their models by up to 2 per cent. The price hike will be effective from June 01, 2024. The luxury manufacturer says that the price hike is done due to a rise in input costs. Audi India retailed 7,027 units in FY23/24 posting an overall 33 per cent growth. Audi Approved which is the pre-owned car business also grew at 50 per cent in FY23/24.

The portfolio of Audi India currently consists of sedans, SUVs, Sportbacks and electric vehicles. The sedans consist of A4, A6 and A8 L. Then there are SUVs, the brand is selling Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8 and RSQ8. The Sportback consists of Q3 Sportback, S5 Sportback and RS5 Sportback. There are five electric vehicles on offer - Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q8 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi Q8 2024
Engine Icon2995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.17 Cr
View Details
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
Engine Icon2995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi Rs5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi RS5
Engine Icon2894.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.04 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
Engine Icon1984.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
Engine Icon1984.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2024, 12:27 PM IST
TAGS: Price hike Audi India Audi

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.