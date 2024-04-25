Audi India announces price hike of 2% effective from 1st June
- The prices of the Audi vehicles have been increased due to rise in input costs.
Audi India has announced that they will be increasing the prices of their models by up to 2 per cent. The price hike will be effective from June 01, 2024. The luxury manufacturer says that the price hike is done due to a rise in input costs. Audi India retailed 7,027 units in FY23/24 posting an overall 33 per cent growth. Audi Approved which is the pre-owned car business also grew at 50 per cent in FY23/24.
The portfolio of Audi India currently consists of sedans, SUVs, Sportbacks and electric vehicles. The sedans consist of A4, A6 and A8 L. Then there are SUVs, the brand is selling Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8 and RSQ8. The Sportback consists of Q3 Sportback, S5 Sportback and RS5 Sportback. There are five electric vehicles on offer - Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.
Also check these Cars