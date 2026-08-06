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BMW X1

₹50.9 - 52.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
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The BMW X1 remains a benchmark in the luxury compact SUV segment, offering a sophisticated blend of performance, advanced technology, and premium comfort. For 2026, the lineup continues to impress with refined engine options and a tech-heavy interior designed for the modern urban lifestyle.

BMW X1 Price in India

The current pricing for the BMW X1 reflects its premium positioning in the market, with variations based on the chosen fuel type and features.

VariantFuel TypeEx-Showroom Price
X1 sDrive18i M SportPetrol 50,90,000
X1 sDrive18d M SportDiesel 52,90,000

Note: Prices are subject to change and may vary based on city-specific taxes and available offers.

Engine and Performance

The 2026 BMW X1 is available in two distinct powertrains, both paired with a smooth 7-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission (DCT) for responsive shifts.

  • 1.5L Turbo Petrol (sDrive18i): This refined 3-cylinder engine produces 134 hp and 230 Nm of torque. It is tailored for city driving, offering a quiet and smooth experience with an ARAI mileage of 16.35 kmpl.
  • 2.0L Turbo Diesel (sDrive18d): For those seeking more torque and long-distance efficiency, the 4-cylinder diesel engine delivers 148 hp and a robust 360 Nm of torque. It leads the segment in efficiency with an ARAI mileage of 20.37 kmpl.

Premium Interior and Technology

Step inside the 2026 X1 to find a digital-first cabin that prioritizes driver engagement and passenger comfort.

  • BMW Curved Display: A seamless 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 10.7-inch infotainment system running the latest BMW Operating System.
  • Space and Versatility: The cabin offers a 476-litre boot, which can be expanded to accommodate more luggage. The rear seats are adjustable and reclining, providing flexibility for family trips.
  • High-End Features: Enjoy a panoramic glass roof, a premium Harman Kardon sound system, and wireless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety and External Design

The exterior of the 2026 model features a bold, upright stance with a large BMW kidney grille and sharp LED headlamp clusters. Safety is a core focus, with the vehicle achieving high ratings through a comprehensive suite of features:

  • Six airbags and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC).
  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including Lane Keeping Assist and Parking Assistant.
  • 18-inch aerodynamically designed M Sport alloy wheels.

BMW X1: Rivals

The X1 competes in the entry-luxury SUV segment and goes up against the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3.

BMW X1 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1499 - 1995 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    16.35-20.37 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    134 - 147 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    476 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    230 - 360 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All X1 SpecsView specs icon

BMW X1 Videos

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BMW X1 Variants

BMW X1 price starts at ₹ 50.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 52.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X1 comes in 2 variants. BMW X1's top variant is sDrive18d M Sport.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
2 Variants Available
X1 sDrive18i M Sport
₹50.9 Lakhs*
1499 cc
Petrol
Automatic
X1 sDrive18d M Sport
₹52.9 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BMW X1 Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
BMW India is launching the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase, featuring expanded space, modern design, and competitive pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 May 2026
The Hyundai i20 N Line, Citroen C3, Volkswagen Golf GTI, and Mini Cooper S JCW are powerful, competitive hatchbacks in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
The 2026 Union Budget and GST reforms enhance pre-owned car affordability, influencing borrowing costs and financing accessibility for buyers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Mar 2026
The article reviews five SUVs in India, highlighting their performance, engine options, handling, and starting prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Mar 2026
Uno Minda has launched trumpet horns for vehicles, featuring various models with advanced sound technology and durability, priced from ₹800 to ₹3,400.Read Full Story

BMW X1 Visual Comparison

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BMW X1 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW X1
BMW X1 image
Rs. 50.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5101
147 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV6-476 litres4500 mm1845 mm1630 mm-
Mercedes-Benz GLAMercedes-Benz GLA imageRs. 51.8 LakhsOnwards-188 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV7-435 litres4436 mm2020 mm1611 mm6 metresX1VSGLA
Audi Q3Audi Q3 imageRs. 43.67 LakhsOnwards-192 bhp320 NmAutomaticSUV6-355 litres4482 mm1849 mm1607 mm5.5 metresX1VSQ3
Volkswagen Tiguan R-LineVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line imageRs. 49 LakhsOnwards
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Audi Q3 SportbackAudi Q3 Sportback imageRs. 53.55 LakhsOnwards
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193 bhp320 NmAutomaticCoupe--530 litres4518 mm1843 mm1558 mm5.5 metresX1VSQ3 Sportback
BMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe imageRs. 46.9 LakhsOnwards-154 bhp230 NmAutomaticCoupe6-430 litres4546 mm1800 mm1445 mm-X1VS2 Series Gran Coupe
Volvo EX40Volvo EX40 imageRs. 56.1 LakhsOnwards----SUV7-419 litres4440 mm1863 mm1647 mm-X1VSEX40

BMW X1 Images

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BMW X1 Image 2
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BMW X1 Image 6

BMW X1 Colours

BMW X1 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Storm Bay Metallic
Alpine White
Space Silver Metallic
Portimao Blue
Black Sapphire Metallic
Storm bay metallic

BMW X1 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

51.8 - 55 Lakhs
X1vsGLA
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

43.67 - 53 Lakhs
X1vsQ3
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

49 Lakhs
X1vsTiguan R-Line
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs
X1vsQ3 Sportback
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
X1vs2 Series Gran Coupe
MINI Countryman C

MINI Countryman C

47.5 Lakhs
X1vsCountryman C

BMW X1 User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.8Safety
4.7Design
4.3Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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BMW X1 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the BMW X1's design and interior, but highlight issues with tech reliability, ride comfort, and missing features at a high price.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconSpacious interior
  • check circle iconAdvanced safety features
  • check circle iconExcellent sound setup

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconTech reliability issues
  • warning iconPoor ride comfort
  • warning iconPremium price point
  • warning iconMissing features for price
  • warning iconComplicated touch controls
Highly frustrating software bugs
Android auto connection drops completely every twenty minutes. Digital instrument cluster randomly resets drive settings layout. Dealership service technicians have no permanent solution except running basic system data reboots. Unreliable tech.
By: Arjun Mehta (Jun 18, 2026)
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Complete value for money failure
Massively overpriced product for what it offers. The 148 horsepower diesel engine layout feels inferior compared to cars costing half its price tag. Stiff low speed ride comfort combined with basic missing cabin features makes it poor buy.
By: Rohan Gupta (Jun 18, 2026)
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Weak noisy 3 cylinder petrol
Engine sounds like a loud thrumming hatchback when revved hard. Absolutely zero premium feel under hood. Vibration can be felt on steering wheel pedals at idle signal stops. Wastegate rattle noise issue started within six months of purchase.
By: Aditya Singh (Jun 18, 2026)
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Dangerous digital console lag
The curved screen panel interface took five seconds to boot up once while driving on highway, completely blinding speedometer readout cluster details. Touch responsive climate controls are unsafe to operate while navigating busy city traffic lanes.
By: Vivaan Patel (Jun 18, 2026)
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Awkward rear cabin seating design
Rear seat cushion base is extremely short, leading to zero under thigh support for adults. Passengers slide forward during hard breaking forces. Rear door entry space is too narrow for comfortable elderly grandparents boarding access.
By: Nadia Rizvi (Jun 18, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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BMW X1 Related News

BMW X1 LWB will essentially come as the ICE counterpart of the BMW iX1 LWB.
BMW X1 Long Wheelbase teased, India launch on August 21
6 Aug 2026
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line competes with some tough luxury rivals including BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs BMW X1: How these two premium SUVs stand against each other
16 Apr 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Range Rover Evoque are some of the most competitive alternatives against Audi Q3.
Mercedes-Benz GLA to BMW X1: Key challengers to Audi Q3
6 Nov 2024
The BMW X1 is now nearly a lakh more expensive, whereas the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets pricier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, X1 SUV prices hiked by up to 90,000 for 2024
20 Jan 2024
BMW X1 M35i xDrive comes as the most powerful iteration of the automaker's entry-level SUV.
2023 BMW X1 M35i xDrive breaks cover with an aggressive look, gets iDrive 9 infotainment and 312 hp power
28 Jun 2023
View all
 BMW X1 Related News

BMW X1 Specifications and Features

Max Power134-147 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque230-360 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage16.35-20.37 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1499.- 1995 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all X1 specs and features

BMW X1 Mileage

BMW X1 in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW X1's petrol variant is 16.35 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport comes with a 51 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
sDrive18i M Sport
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
16.35 kmpl

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