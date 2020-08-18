Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Automatic Air Conditioning with individually adjustable temperature for Driver and Passenger side,Air-vents for rear seat occupants,Micro-activated Carbon Particulate Filter for fresh and recirculated air,Armrest front, sliding with storage compartment,Centre armrest in rear with 2 cup holders,Electrical Seat Adjustment for driver & passenger with memory function for driver, Floor Mats in velour,Interior mirror with Automatic Anti-dazzle Function,Sport Leather Steering Wheel in Black with Black stitching and decorative finisher in Chrome,Multifunction buttons for steering wheel,Gearshift-lever knob in leather,Panorama Glass Roof with automatic sliding/tilting function,Rear seat backrest with 40:20:40 folding, can be folded individually, Rear seat backrest adjustable in 2 tilt positions,Stainless Steel insert - in the loading edge cover of the luggage compartment,Storage Compartment Package,Ambient Lighting: Mood lighting in front and rear with 6 selectable light designs for instrument panel and door trims
Outside Temperature Display
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
6 Airbags, Electric Parking Brake,Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist,BMW Condition Based Service (Intelligent maintenance system), Cornering Brake Control (CBC),Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Electronic vehicle iobiliser and crash sensor
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Aerodynamically optimised vehicle underbody - Front air guide and engine compartment shielding,Exterior mirror electric folding with automatic anti-dazzle and parking function, Sun Protection Glazing - Reduction in solar radiation (light) by 20% - UVA radiation reduced by 30% - UVB load reduced by about 100% - Reduction in infrared radiation (heat) by about 50%, Roof Rails in Black Matt finish,Roof Rails in Aluminium Satinated finish ,Window Exterior frame in Aluminium Satinated finish,Twin exhaust tailpipe in Chrome finish
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Memory Function Seats
Front
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes