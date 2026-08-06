The BMW X1 remains a benchmark in the luxury compact SUV segment, offering a sophisticated blend of performance, advanced technology, and premium comfort. For 2026, the lineup continues to impress with refined engine options and a tech-heavy interior designed for the modern urban lifestyle.

BMW X1 Price in India

The current pricing for the BMW X1 reflects its premium positioning in the market, with variations based on the chosen fuel type and features.

Variant Fuel Type Ex-Showroom Price X1 sDrive18i M Sport Petrol ₹ 50,90,000 X1 sDrive18d M Sport Diesel ₹ 52,90,000

Note: Prices are subject to change and may vary based on city-specific taxes and available offers.

Engine and Performance

The 2026 BMW X1 is available in two distinct powertrains, both paired with a smooth 7-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission (DCT) for responsive shifts.

1.5L Turbo Petrol (sDrive18i): This refined 3-cylinder engine produces 134 hp and 230 Nm of torque. It is tailored for city driving, offering a quiet and smooth experience with an ARAI mileage of 16.35 kmpl.

This refined 3-cylinder engine produces 134 hp and 230 Nm of torque. It is tailored for city driving, offering a quiet and smooth experience with an ARAI mileage of 16.35 kmpl. 2.0L Turbo Diesel (sDrive18d): For those seeking more torque and long-distance efficiency, the 4-cylinder diesel engine delivers 148 hp and a robust 360 Nm of torque. It leads the segment in efficiency with an ARAI mileage of 20.37 kmpl.

Premium Interior and Technology

Step inside the 2026 X1 to find a digital-first cabin that prioritizes driver engagement and passenger comfort.

BMW Curved Display: A seamless 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 10.7-inch infotainment system running the latest BMW Operating System.

A seamless 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 10.7-inch infotainment system running the latest BMW Operating System. Space and Versatility: The cabin offers a 476-litre boot, which can be expanded to accommodate more luggage. The rear seats are adjustable and reclining, providing flexibility for family trips.

The cabin offers a 476-litre boot, which can be expanded to accommodate more luggage. The rear seats are adjustable and reclining, providing flexibility for family trips. High-End Features: Enjoy a panoramic glass roof, a premium Harman Kardon sound system, and wireless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety and External Design

The exterior of the 2026 model features a bold, upright stance with a large BMW kidney grille and sharp LED headlamp clusters. Safety is a core focus, with the vehicle achieving high ratings through a comprehensive suite of features:

Six airbags and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC).

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including Lane Keeping Assist and Parking Assistant.

18-inch aerodynamically designed M Sport alloy wheels.

BMW X1: Rivals

The X1 competes in the entry-luxury SUV segment and goes up against the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3.