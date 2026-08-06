BMW X1 Key Specs
- Engine1499 - 1995 cc
- Mileage16.35-20.37 kmpl
- Power134 - 147 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space476 litres
- Max Torque230 - 360 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The BMW X1 remains a benchmark in the luxury compact SUV segment, offering a sophisticated blend of performance, advanced technology, and premium comfort. For 2026, the lineup continues to impress with refined engine options and a tech-heavy interior designed for the modern urban lifestyle.
The current pricing for the BMW X1 reflects its premium positioning in the market, with variations based on the chosen fuel type and features.
|Variant
|Fuel Type
|Ex-Showroom Price
|X1 sDrive18i M Sport
|Petrol
|₹50,90,000
|X1 sDrive18d M Sport
|Diesel
|₹52,90,000
Note: Prices are subject to change and may vary based on city-specific taxes and available offers.
The 2026 BMW X1 is available in two distinct powertrains, both paired with a smooth 7-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission (DCT) for responsive shifts.
Step inside the 2026 X1 to find a digital-first cabin that prioritizes driver engagement and passenger comfort.
The exterior of the 2026 model features a bold, upright stance with a large BMW kidney grille and sharp LED headlamp clusters. Safety is a core focus, with the vehicle achieving high ratings through a comprehensive suite of features:
BMW X1: Rivals
The X1 competes in the entry-luxury SUV segment and goes up against the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|BMW X1
|Rs. 50.9 LakhsOnwards
|147 bhp
|360 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|476 litres
|4500 mm
|1845 mm
|1630 mm
|-
|Mercedes-Benz GLA
|Rs. 51.8 LakhsOnwards
|-
|188 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|7
|-
|435 litres
|4436 mm
|2020 mm
|1611 mm
|6 metres
|X1VSGLA
|Audi Q3
|Rs. 43.67 LakhsOnwards
|-
|192 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|355 litres
|4482 mm
|1849 mm
|1607 mm
|5.5 metres
|X1VSQ3
|Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
|Rs. 49 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|176 mm
|652 litres
|4539 mm
|1859 mm
|1656 mm
|-
|X1VSTiguan R-Line
|Audi Q3 Sportback
|Rs. 53.55 LakhsOnwards
|193 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|-
|-
|530 litres
|4518 mm
|1843 mm
|1558 mm
|5.5 metres
|X1VSQ3 Sportback
|BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
|Rs. 46.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|154 bhp
|230 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|430 litres
|4546 mm
|1800 mm
|1445 mm
|-
|X1VS2 Series Gran Coupe
|Volvo EX40
|Rs. 56.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|7
|-
|419 litres
|4440 mm
|1863 mm
|1647 mm
|-
|X1VSEX40
BMW X1 is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the BMW X1's design and interior, but highlight issues with tech reliability, ride comfort, and missing features at a high price.
|Max Power
|134-147 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|230-360 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|16.35-20.37 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1499.- 1995 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
BMW X1 in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW X1's petrol variant is 16.35 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport comes with a 51 litres fuel tank.
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