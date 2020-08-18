Additional Features

Automatic Air Conditioning with individually adjustable temperature for Driver and Passenger side,Air-vents for rear seat occupants,Micro-activated Carbon Particulate Filter for fresh and recirculated air,Armrest front, sliding with storage compartment,Centre armrest in rear with 2 cup holders,Electrical Seat Adjustment for driver & passenger with memory function for driver, Floor Mats in velour,Interior mirror with Automatic Anti-dazzle Function,Sport Leather Steering Wheel in Black with Black stitching and decorative finisher in Chrome,Multifunction buttons for steering wheel,Gearshift-lever knob in leather,Panorama Glass Roof with automatic sliding/tilting function,Rear seat backrest with 40:20:40 folding, can be folded individually, Rear seat backrest adjustable in 2 tilt positions,Stainless Steel insert - in the loading edge cover of the luggage compartment,Storage Compartment Package,Ambient Lighting: Mood lighting in front and rear with 6 selectable light designs for instrument panel and door trims