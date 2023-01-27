HT Auto
BMW X1 and iX1 to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect

German auto giant BMW is all set to launch the new generation X1 and iX1 electric SUV in India tomorrow, January 28. The price of these two SUVs will be announced on Saturday during an event. These two models are part of eight latest launches the German carmaker had planned for India this year. Both the new generation X1 and its electric avatar iX1 had been unveiled for the global markets earlier last year. Earlier, BMW had launched the new X7 among other new models in the country since December last year.

27 Jan 2023, 13:12 PM
BMW had officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV earlier for global markets. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with new design and features.
The new X1 will renew its rivalry in the luxury segment with SUVs like Mercedes Benz GLA, Volvo XC40 and Audi Q3. Meanwhile the iX1 will take on XC40 Recharge and Kia EV6 among electric vehicles in the price range of around 60 lakh.

In terms of looks, the new X1 SUV gets several updates on the outside. The entry-level SUV from the German carmaker is bigger and wider than the outgoing model currently on sale in India. It is about 43 mm longer, 22 mm wider and 43 mm taller than the existing X1 SUV. The wheelbase too has increased by around 22 mm, promising more space inside.

The interior of the new X1 has also been upgraded with the addition of new features. It now boasts of a new-look dashboard dominated by a curved display with dual screen. The touchscreen infotainment system measures 10.7 inches while the driver display is 10.25 inches. The new X1 will also offer ADAS features besides connected car technology among new additions. It will also offer 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as part of its feature list.

Watch: 2023 BMW iX1 electric SUV: First Look

The third generation BMW X1 SUV will be offered in India with both petrol and diesel powertrains. Once can choose between the 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol unit or the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit. The petrol engine can churn out 136 hp of maximum power and 230 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine can generate 150 hp and 360 Nm of peak torque. Both engines will come mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The iX1 electric SUV, based on the new generation entry-level model from BMW, will come equipped with a 64.7 kWh battery. It claims to offer a range of up to 439 kms on a single charge. The electric SUV is capable of generating 313 bhp of maximum power and 493 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 13:12 PM IST
TAGS: BMW X1 iX1 Electric vehicle
