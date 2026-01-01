|Engine
|1995 cc
|Mileage
|20.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The X1 sDrive18d M Sport, equipped with a TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder engine and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹62.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the X1 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X1 sDrive18d M Sport is available in 5 colour options: Storm Bay Metallic, Alpine White, Space Silver Metallic, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire Metallic.
The X1 sDrive18d M Sport is powered by a 1995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 147 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 360 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the X1's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz GLA priced between ₹51.8 Lakhs - 55 Lakhs or the Audi Q3 priced between ₹43.67 Lakhs - 53 Lakhs.
The X1 sDrive18d M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.