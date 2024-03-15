Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsBMWX1sDrive18d M Sport

BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
56.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
BMW X1 Key Specs
Engine1995 cc
Mileage20.3 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all X1 specs and features

X1 sDrive18d M Sport Latest Updates

X1 is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of X1 sDrive18d M Sport in Delhi is Rs. 56.34 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access,

  • Engine Type: TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder engine
  • Max Torque: 360 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 476 litres
    • Mileage of sDrive18d M Sport is 20.3 kmpl....Read More

    BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport Price

    sDrive18d M Sport
    ₹56.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    47,90,000
    RTO
    6,27,750
    Insurance
    2,16,167
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    56,34,417
    EMI@1,21,106/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder engine
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.9 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    360 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20.3 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    147 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-arm Axle with Separate Spring and Damper
    Front Suspension
    Single-joint Spring-strut Axle
    Length
    4500 mm
    Wheelbase
    2692 mm
    Height
    1630 mm
    Width
    1845 mm
    Bootspace
    476 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    4 Way
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    12
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Touch Screen Size
    10.7 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport EMI
    EMI1,08,995 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    50,70,975
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    50,70,975
    Interest Amount
    14,68,727
    Payable Amount
    65,39,702

    BMW X1 other Variants

    sDrive18i xLine
    ₹52.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1499 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    45,90,000
    RTO
    4,88,000
    Insurance
    1,82,946
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    52,61,446
    EMI@1,13,089/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    sDrive18i M Sport
    ₹56.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1499 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup

    BMW X1 Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC

    43.6 - 47.7 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    X1 vs GLA
    Jeep Wrangler

    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

    53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    X1 vs Wrangler
    Audi Q3

    Audi Q3 Technology

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    X1 vs Q3
    Volvo XC40

    Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design

    41.25 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    X1 vs XC40

    Popular BMW Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming

    • BMW X7

      1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X5

      93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW Z4

      89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW i7

      1.95 - 2.5 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW i4

      69.9 Lakh*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X8

      1 - 1.2 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  BMW Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details