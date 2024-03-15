Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1995 cc
|Mileage
|20.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
X1 is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of X1 sDrive18d M Sport in Delhi is Rs. 56.34 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access,
X1 is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of X1 sDrive18d M Sport in Delhi is Rs. 56.34 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: