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BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
62.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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30 Offers Available
BMW X1 Key Specs
Engine1995 cc
Mileage20.3 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all X1 specs and features

X1 sDrive18d M Sport

X1 sDrive18d M Sport Prices

The X1 sDrive18d M Sport, equipped with a TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder engine and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹62.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

X1 sDrive18d M Sport Mileage

All variants of the X1 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X1 sDrive18d M Sport Colours

The X1 sDrive18d M Sport is available in 5 colour options: Storm Bay Metallic, Alpine White, Space Silver Metallic, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire Metallic.

X1 sDrive18d M Sport Engine and Transmission

The X1 sDrive18d M Sport is powered by a 1995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 147 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 360 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

X1 sDrive18d M Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the X1's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz GLA priced between ₹51.8 Lakhs - 55 Lakhs or the Audi Q3 priced between ₹43.67 Lakhs - 53 Lakhs.

X1 sDrive18d M Sport Specs & Features

The X1 sDrive18d M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport Price

X1 sDrive18d M Sport

₹62.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,90,000
RTO
6,90,250
Insurance
2,35,448
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
62,16,198
EMI@1,33,610/mo
Add to Compare
30 offers Available
Close

BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder engine
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
20.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
147 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-arm Axle with Separate Spring and Damper
Front Suspension
Single-joint Spring-strut Axle

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4500 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm
Height
1630 mm
Width
1845 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
476 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
4 Way

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
12
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
10.7 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport EMI
EMI1,20,249 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
55,94,578
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
55,94,578
Interest Amount
16,20,380
Payable Amount
72,14,958

BMW X1 other Variants

X1 sDrive18i M Sport

₹58.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
50,90,000
RTO
5,38,000
Insurance
2,01,347
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,29,847
EMI@1,25,306/mo
Add to Compare
30 offers Available
Close

BMW X1 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

51.8 - 55 Lakhs
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Audi Q3

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Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

49 Lakhs
+1
X1vsTiguan R-Line
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs
X1vsQ3 Sportback
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
X1vs2 Series Gran Coupe
MINI Countryman C

MINI Countryman C

47.5 Lakhs
X1vsCountryman C

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