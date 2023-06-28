Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsBMWX1On Road Price in Bangalore

BMW X1 On Road Price in Bangalore

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

X1 Price in Bangalore

BMW X1 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 56.26 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW X1 top variant goes up to Rs. 59.91 Lakhs in Bangalore. BMW X1 comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine₹ 56.26 Lakhs
BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport₹ 58.95 Lakhs
BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport₹ 59.91 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW X1 Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
sDrive18i xLine
₹56.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1499 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
45,90,000
RTO
8,52,200
Insurance
1,82,946
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
56,25,646
EMI@1,20,917/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
sDrive18d M Sport
₹58.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1995 cc
Automatic
View breakup
sDrive18i M Sport
₹59.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1499 cc
Automatic
View breakup

BMW X1 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

43.6 - 47.7 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
GLA Price in Bangalore
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Wrangler Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024

48 Lakhs Onwards
Check GLA 2024 details
View similar Cars
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Q3 Price in Bangalore
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

41.25 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
XC40 Price in Bangalore

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 - 2.5 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW 3 Series

    42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  BMW Cars

BMW X1 News

BMW X1 M35i xDrive comes as the most powerful iteration of the automaker's entry-level SUV.
2023 BMW X1 M35i xDrive breaks cover with an aggressive look, gets iDrive 9 infotainment and 312 hp power
28 Jun 2023
The BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport promises a lethal cocktail of performance and a host of new features.
BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport launched in India at 49 lakh, packs host of features
4 May 2023
The third generation BMW X1 is larger than its predecessors.
2023 BMW X1 launched at 45.95 lakh, will rival Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3
28 Jan 2023
BMW had officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV earlier for global markets. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with new design and features.
BMW X1 to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
27 Jan 2023
MG Motor will launch the new generation Hector SUV while BMW will drive in the X1 facelift version in India among other cars this month.
MG Hector to BMW X1: Five new cars to launch in India in January
2 Jan 2023
View all
 BMW X1 News

BMW X1 Videos

Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
2023 BMW iX1: First look
1 Jun 2022
View all
 

BMW X1 FAQs

In Bangalore, the on-road price of the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine is Rs 56,25,646.
The RTO Charges for the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine in Bangalore is Rs 8,52,200.
The BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine's insurance charges in Bangalore are Rs 1,82,946.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the BMW X1 base variant in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 45,90,000, RTO - Rs. 8,52,200, Insurance - Rs. 1,82,946, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the BMW X1 in ##cityName## is Rs. 56,25,646.
The top model of the BMW X1 is the BMW sDrive20d xLine, which costs Rs. 59,90,687 on the road in Bangalore.
BMW X1 on-road price in Bangalore starts at Rs. 56,25,646 and goes up to Rs. 59,90,687. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the BMW X1 in Bangalore will be Rs. 1,14,068. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

8.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

98 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X

70 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Staria

Hyundai Staria

20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

1.35 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details