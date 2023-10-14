What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Bangalore? In Bangalore, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 is Rs 55,42,842.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Gla in Bangalore? In Bangalore, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 will be Rs 9,21,128.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Gla in Bangalore? The Mercedes-Benz Gla 200's insurance charges in Bangalore are Rs 2,61,214.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Bangalore? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Bangalore is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 43,60,000, RTO - Rs. 9,21,128, Insurance - Rs. 2,61,214, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in ##cityName## as Rs. 55,42,842 .

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Bangalore starts at Rs. 55,42,842 and goes upto Rs. 60,56,133. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.