Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line

66.82 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz GLA Key Specs
Engine1950 cc
Mileage18.9 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GLA specs and features

GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line Latest Updates

GLA is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 66.82 Lakhs. It offers many features

  • Engine Type: 2.0L OM654 Turbocharged I4
  • Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 435 litres
    Mileage of 220d 4MATIC AMG Line is 18.9 kmpl.

    Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line Price

    220d 4MATIC AMG Line
    ₹66.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1950 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    56,90,000
    RTO
    7,40,250
    Insurance
    2,50,873
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    66,81,623
    EMI@1,43,614/mo
    Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    400 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.9 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    188 bhp @ 3800 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Engine Type
    2.0L OM654 Turbocharged I4
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.3 seconds
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    219 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 45 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 45 R19
    Length
    4436 mm
    Wheelbase
    2729 mm
    Height
    1611 mm
    Width
    2020 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    435 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Silver
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    8
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric + Leatherette
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line EMI
    EMI1,29,253 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    60,13,460
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    60,13,460
    Interest Amount
    17,41,703
    Payable Amount
    77,55,163

    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    View breakup

