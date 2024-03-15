GLA is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 66.82 Lakhs. It offers many features GLA is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 66.82 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L OM654 Turbocharged I4 Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode BootSpace: 435 litres Mileage of 220d 4MATIC AMG Line is 18.9 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less