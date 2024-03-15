Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1950 cc
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
GLA is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 66.82 Lakhs. It offers many features
GLA is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 66.82 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price