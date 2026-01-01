|Engine
|1332 cc
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GLA 200, equipped with a 1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹59.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GLA deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GLA 200 is available in 5 colour options: Mountain Grey, Iridium Silver, Polar White, Cosmos Black, Spectral Blue.
The GLA 200 is powered by a 1332 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 161 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm of torque.
In the GLA's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X1 priced between ₹50.9 Lakhs - 52.9 Lakhs or the Audi Q3 priced between ₹43.67 Lakhs - 53 Lakhs.
The GLA 200 has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.