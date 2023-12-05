GLA is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLA 200 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 49.29 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, GLA is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLA 200 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 49.29 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4 Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1620 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode BootSpace: 435 ...Read MoreRead Less