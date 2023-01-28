HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz GLA Specifications

Mercedes-Benz GLA is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 43,60,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 1332.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
43.6 - 47.7 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz GLA Specs

Mercedes-Benz GLA comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GLA measures 4,436 mm in length, 2,020 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,729 mm. ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLA Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
220d 4MATIC
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2.0L OM654 Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R19
Height
1611
Length
4436
Width
2020
Wheelbase
2729
Bootspace
435
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Silver
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

Mercedes-Benz GLA Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz GLA price starts at ₹ 43.6 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 47.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLA comes in 3 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLA top variant price is ₹ 47.7 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
200
43.6 Lakhs*
1332 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
220d
45.2 Lakhs*
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
220d 4MATIC
47.7 Lakhs*
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

