Mercedes-Benz GLA Specifications

Mercedes-Benz GLA comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GLA measures 4,436 mm in length, 2,020 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,729 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz GLA sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz GLA price starts at ₹ 43.6 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 47.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLA comes in 3 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLA top variant price is ₹ 47.7 Lakhs.
₹43.6 Lakhs*
1332 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹45.2 Lakhs*
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹47.7 Lakhs*
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
