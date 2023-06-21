Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Specifications

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Range Rover Evoque measures 4,371 mm in length, 1,996 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,681 mm. The ground clearance of Range Rover Evoque is 212. A five-seat model, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less