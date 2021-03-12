Best Land Rover Cars

In India, there are 7 Land Rover Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Range Rover, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Land Rover Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Land Rover Defender ₹ 1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover ₹ 2.4 - 4.66 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover Sport ₹ 1.4 - 2.35 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque ₹ 64.86 Lakhs Onwards
Land Rover Discovery ₹ 1.25 - 1.39 Cr

Popular Filters

Latest Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Cars
SUVs
SUVs
Electric Cars
Electric Cars
Luxury Cars
Luxury Cars
Cars under 20 Lakhs
Cars under 20 Lakhs
Automatic Cars
Automatic Cars
Sedan Cars
Sedan Cars
Hatchback Cars
Hatchback Cars

7 New Land Rover Cars found

Sort By:

Land Rover Defender Front Left View
1/21

Land Rover Defender

4.3
119
₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Engine
4999 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
17 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Land Rover Range Rover Front Left View
1/23

Land Rover Range Rover

4.1
11
₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr
Engine
4395 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
7 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Front Left Side
1/28

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

₹1.4 - 2.35 Cr
Engine
4395 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
7 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Front Left Side
1/12

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

4.0
2
₹64.86 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
1998 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Land Rover Discovery Front Left Side
1/8

Land Rover Discovery

5.0
1
₹1.25 - 1.39 Cr
Engine
2997 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Land Rover Discovery Sport Front Right Side
1/12

Land Rover Discovery Sport

5.0
1
₹67.9 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
1997 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Front Left Side
1/22

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

4.5
2
₹87.9 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
1997 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

Compare Landrover Cars

Brands

View more

Land Rover Car Dealer Showrooms

By Brand & City

User Reviews of Landrover Cars in India

HomeNew CarsLand Rover Cars