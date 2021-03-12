Best Land Rover Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Land Rover Defender ₹ 1.07 - 2.62 Cr Land Rover Range Rover ₹ 2.4 - 4.66 Cr Land Rover Range Rover Sport ₹ 1.4 - 2.35 Cr Land Rover Range Rover Evoque ₹ 64.86 Lakhs Onwards Land Rover Discovery ₹ 1.25 - 1.39 Cr

In India, there are 7 Land Rover Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Range Rover, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.