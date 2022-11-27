Range Rover 2022: First drive review
The fifth-generation Range Rover seeks to be an epitome of excellence in terms of design and performance. But its opulent cabin may well be its best highlight yet. Here is our first drive review.
Similar ProductsFind more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27 Lakhs - 2.19 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 27 Nov 2022, 09:45 AM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS