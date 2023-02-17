HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Tvs Apache Rtr 160 2v: First Ride Review

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 2V comes in a modern package with host of new features. It is now lighter than the previous generation model, but is also more expensive. But has its ride quality improved? Here is our first ride review.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2023, 13:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160
160.3 cc
₹1.05 - 1.19 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3
149 cc
₹1.05 - 1.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi 300
₹1.05 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Bajaj Pulsar 180 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Bajaj Pulsar 180
178.6 cc
₹1.07 - 1.18 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 17 Feb 2023, 12:59 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Apache RTR Apache RTR 160 2V
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 263 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

Tata Harrier to feature ADAS now!
Tata Harrier to feature ADAS now!
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Battery, range and prices compared
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Battery, range and prices compared
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
New BMW X5 comes with illuminated kidney grille
New BMW X5 comes with illuminated kidney grille
Nissan EVs to power evacuation centres in Japan in case of natural disasters
Nissan EVs to power evacuation centres in Japan in case of natural disasters

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city