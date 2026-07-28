TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Key Specs
- Engine159.7 cc
- Mileage41 kmpl
- Power17.55 ps
- Speed114 kmph
- Max Torque14.73 Nm
- Kerb Weight143 kg
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V continues to lead the 160 cc street-naked segment in India. Derived directly from TVS Racing heritage, it balances track-tested performance with everyday city practicality. Equipped with race-tuned fuel injection, multiple ride modes, adjustable suspension hardware, and SmartXonnect Bluetooth integration, this 160 cc motorcycle offers premium technology at an accessible price point.
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available across four main variants in 2026, offering options ranging from affordable single-channel ABS models to high-spec editions with golden Upside Down (USD) front forks and a TFT instrument console.
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Key Highlights
|Apache RTR 160 4V RM Disc (Black Edition)
|₹1.19 Lakhs
|All-Black Theme, Rear Disc Brake, Digital Console
|Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS
|₹1.25 Lakhs
|Single-Channel ABS, Riding Modes, LED DRLs
|Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD
|₹1.31 Lakhs
|37 mm USD Golden Front Forks, Dual-Channel ABS
|Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD & TFT
|₹1.37 Lakhs
|Full TFT Display, SmartXonnect, Adjustable Levers
Note: Ex-showroom prices are indicative average figures and may vary slightly depending on state taxes and dealership locations.
The heart of the Apache RTR 160 4V is a 159.7 cc oil-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine assisted by Ram Air cooling. The 4-valve setup allows better airflow at higher RPMs, enabling top-end power delivery without sacrificing low-end grunt in city traffic.
Built on a double-cradle split synchro stiff chassis, the motorcycle balances nimble city manoeuvrability with highway straight-line stability.
|Specification Category
|Technical Detail
|Front Suspension
|37 mm Upside Down (USD) Forks / Telescopic Forks
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock (Showa tuned)
|Braking System
|270 mm Front Disc / Rear Disc or Drum with SuperMoto ABS
|Front Tyre
|90/90-17 Tubeless
|Rear Tyre
|130/70-17 Radial Tubeless
|Kerb Weight
|143 kg - 144 kg
|Seat Height
|800 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
The motorcycle includes segment-first features that enhance safety, convenience, and performance:
The Apache RTR 160 4V comes in striking colour choices:
|Feature
|TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
|Hero Xtreme 160R
|Yamaha FZ-FI V3
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1.19 Lakhs - ₹1.37 Lakhs
|₹1.05 Lakhs onwards
|₹1.08 Lakhs onwards
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc (4-Valve)
|163 cc (2-Valve)
|149 cc (2-Valve)
|Max Power
|17.55 PS
|15 PS
|12.4 PS
|Max Torque
|14.73 Nm
|14 Nm
|13.3 Nm
|Front Suspension
|USD Forks / Telescopic
|Telescopic
|Telescopic
|Riding Modes
|Yes (3 Modes)
|No
|No
What is the starting price of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in 2026?
The entry-level Apache RTR 160 4V RM Disc (Black Edition) starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.19 Lakhs.
What mileage can be expected from the Apache RTR 160 4V?
It delivers an ARAI-tested mileage of approximately 41 kmpl to 45 kmpl under mixed urban and highway riding conditions.
Does the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V feature USD forks?
Yes, the higher-end variants feature 37 mm Golden Upside Down (USD) front forks for enhanced handling and cornering stability.
What are the three riding modes on the Apache RTR 160 4V?
The bike offers Sport mode (for full power output), Urban mode (optimised for city mileage and smooth throttle response), and Rain mode (delivers maximum ABS sensitivity for wet roads).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
|Rs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards
|159.7 cc
|17.55 PS
|14.73 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|143 kg
|2035 mm
|Disc
|-
|Alloy
|TVS Apache RTR 160
|Rs. 1.12 LakhsOnwards
|159.7 cc
|16.04 PS
|13.85 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|138 kg
|2085 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Red Alloy
|Apache RTR 160 4VVSApache RTR 160
|Yamaha FZ Blue Flex
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|149 cc
|11.7 PS
|12.8 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|139 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Apache RTR 160 4VVSFZ Blue Flex
|Hero Xtreme 160R
|Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
|163.2 cc
|15 PS
|14 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|139.5 kg
|2029 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Apache RTR 160 4VVSXtreme 160R
|Yamaha FZ-FI V3
|Rs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|135 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Apache RTR 160 4VVSFZ-FI V3
|TVS Apache RTR 180
|Rs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards
|177.4 cc
|17.02 PS
|15.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|140 kg
|2085 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Apache RTR 160 4VVSApache RTR 180
|Yamaha FZ-S Fi
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|138 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Apache RTR 160 4VVSFZ-S Fi
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Apache for its stunning design, excellent mileage, and thrilling performance. It's considered one of the best bikes in its segment.
|Max Power
|17.55 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|14.73 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|159.7 cc
|Max Speed
|114 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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