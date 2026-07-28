The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V continues to lead the 160 cc street-naked segment in India. Derived directly from TVS Racing heritage, it balances track-tested performance with everyday city practicality. Equipped with race-tuned fuel injection, multiple ride modes, adjustable suspension hardware, and SmartXonnect Bluetooth integration, this 160 cc motorcycle offers premium technology at an accessible price point.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price and Variants

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available across four main variants in 2026, offering options ranging from affordable single-channel ABS models to high-spec editions with golden Upside Down (USD) front forks and a TFT instrument console.

Variant Ex-Showroom Price Key Highlights Apache RTR 160 4V RM Disc (Black Edition) ₹ 1.19 Lakhs All-Black Theme, Rear Disc Brake, Digital Console Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS ₹ 1.25 Lakhs Single-Channel ABS, Riding Modes, LED DRLs Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD ₹ 1.31 Lakhs 37 mm USD Golden Front Forks, Dual-Channel ABS Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD & TFT ₹ 1.37 Lakhs Full TFT Display, SmartXonnect, Adjustable Levers

Note: Ex-showroom prices are indicative average figures and may vary slightly depending on state taxes and dealership locations.

Engine, Transmission, and Mileage

The heart of the Apache RTR 160 4V is a 159.7 cc oil-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine assisted by Ram Air cooling. The 4-valve setup allows better airflow at higher RPMs, enabling top-end power delivery without sacrificing low-end grunt in city traffic.

Engine Displacement: 159.7 cc

159.7 cc Maximum Power: 17.55 PS @ 9,250 rpm

17.55 PS @ 9,250 rpm Maximum Torque: 14.73 Nm @ 7,250 rpm

14.73 Nm @ 7,250 rpm Transmission: 5-Speed Gearbox

5-Speed Gearbox Top Speed: 114 kmph

114 kmph Real-World Fuel Mileage: 41 kmpl to 45 kmpl

41 kmpl to 45 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity: 12 Litres

Technical Specifications and Hardware

Built on a double-cradle split synchro stiff chassis, the motorcycle balances nimble city manoeuvrability with highway straight-line stability.

Specification Category Technical Detail Front Suspension 37 mm Upside Down (USD) Forks / Telescopic Forks Rear Suspension Monoshock (Showa tuned) Braking System 270 mm Front Disc / Rear Disc or Drum with SuperMoto ABS Front Tyre 90/90-17 Tubeless Rear Tyre 130/70-17 Radial Tubeless Kerb Weight 143 kg - 144 kg Seat Height 800 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm

Key Features and Technology

The motorcycle includes segment-first features that enhance safety, convenience, and performance:

Segment-First Ride Modes: Offers Sport, Urban, and Rain riding modes that alter engine power delivery and ABS intervention levels based on road conditions.

Offers Sport, Urban, and Rain riding modes that alter engine power delivery and ABS intervention levels based on road conditions. TVS SmartXonnect: Bluetooth system providing turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, crash alerts, and race telemetry on the digital cluster.

Bluetooth system providing turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, crash alerts, and race telemetry on the digital cluster. Glide Through Technology (GTT): Enables smooth, jerk-free low-speed riding in heavy traffic without applying the throttle.

Enables smooth, jerk-free low-speed riding in heavy traffic without applying the throttle. Adjustable Brake and Clutch Levers: 3-step adjustable levers featured on higher trims for tailored ergonomic reach.

3-step adjustable levers featured on higher trims for tailored ergonomic reach. All-LED Lighting: Signature LED headlight with twin DRLs and a distinctive LED tail lamp setup for visibility.

Color Options

The Apache RTR 160 4V comes in striking colour choices:

Marine Blue

Racing Red

Matte Black

Granite Grey

Pearl White

Glossy Black

Segment Alternatives Comparison

Feature TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Hero Xtreme 160R Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Ex-Showroom Price ₹ 1.19 Lakhs - ₹ 1.37 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Lakhs onwards ₹ 1.08 Lakhs onwards Engine Capacity 159.7 cc (4-Valve) 163 cc (2-Valve) 149 cc (2-Valve) Max Power 17.55 PS 15 PS 12.4 PS Max Torque 14.73 Nm 14 Nm 13.3 Nm Front Suspension USD Forks / Telescopic Telescopic Telescopic Riding Modes Yes (3 Modes) No No

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in 2026?

The entry-level Apache RTR 160 4V RM Disc (Black Edition) starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.19 Lakhs.

What mileage can be expected from the Apache RTR 160 4V?

It delivers an ARAI-tested mileage of approximately 41 kmpl to 45 kmpl under mixed urban and highway riding conditions.

Does the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V feature USD forks?

Yes, the higher-end variants feature 37 mm Golden Upside Down (USD) front forks for enhanced handling and cornering stability.

What are the three riding modes on the Apache RTR 160 4V?

The bike offers Sport mode (for full power output), Urban mode (optimised for city mileage and smooth throttle response), and Rain mode (delivers maximum ABS sensitivity for wet roads).