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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
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The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V continues to lead the 160 cc street-naked segment in India. Derived directly from TVS Racing heritage, it balances track-tested performance with everyday city practicality. Equipped with race-tuned fuel injection, multiple ride modes, adjustable suspension hardware, and SmartXonnect Bluetooth integration, this 160 cc motorcycle offers premium technology at an accessible price point.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price and Variants

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available across four main variants in 2026, offering options ranging from affordable single-channel ABS models to high-spec editions with golden Upside Down (USD) front forks and a TFT instrument console.

VariantEx-Showroom PriceKey Highlights
Apache RTR 160 4V RM Disc (Black Edition) 1.19 LakhsAll-Black Theme, Rear Disc Brake, Digital Console
Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS 1.25 LakhsSingle-Channel ABS, Riding Modes, LED DRLs
Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD 1.31 Lakhs37 mm USD Golden Front Forks, Dual-Channel ABS
Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD & TFT 1.37 LakhsFull TFT Display, SmartXonnect, Adjustable Levers

Note: Ex-showroom prices are indicative average figures and may vary slightly depending on state taxes and dealership locations.

Engine, Transmission, and Mileage

The heart of the Apache RTR 160 4V is a 159.7 cc oil-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine assisted by Ram Air cooling. The 4-valve setup allows better airflow at higher RPMs, enabling top-end power delivery without sacrificing low-end grunt in city traffic.

  • Engine Displacement: 159.7 cc
  • Maximum Power: 17.55 PS @ 9,250 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 14.73 Nm @ 7,250 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Gearbox
  • Top Speed: 114 kmph
  • Real-World Fuel Mileage: 41 kmpl to 45 kmpl
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 12 Litres

Technical Specifications and Hardware

Built on a double-cradle split synchro stiff chassis, the motorcycle balances nimble city manoeuvrability with highway straight-line stability.

Specification CategoryTechnical Detail
Front Suspension37 mm Upside Down (USD) Forks / Telescopic Forks
Rear SuspensionMonoshock (Showa tuned)
Braking System270 mm Front Disc / Rear Disc or Drum with SuperMoto ABS
Front Tyre90/90-17 Tubeless
Rear Tyre130/70-17 Radial Tubeless
Kerb Weight143 kg - 144 kg
Seat Height800 mm
Ground Clearance180 mm

Key Features and Technology

The motorcycle includes segment-first features that enhance safety, convenience, and performance:

  • Segment-First Ride Modes: Offers Sport, Urban, and Rain riding modes that alter engine power delivery and ABS intervention levels based on road conditions.
  • TVS SmartXonnect: Bluetooth system providing turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, crash alerts, and race telemetry on the digital cluster.
  • Glide Through Technology (GTT): Enables smooth, jerk-free low-speed riding in heavy traffic without applying the throttle.
  • Adjustable Brake and Clutch Levers: 3-step adjustable levers featured on higher trims for tailored ergonomic reach.
  • All-LED Lighting: Signature LED headlight with twin DRLs and a distinctive LED tail lamp setup for visibility.

Color Options

The Apache RTR 160 4V comes in striking colour choices:

  • Marine Blue
  • Racing Red
  • Matte Black
  • Granite Grey
  • Pearl White
  • Glossy Black

Segment Alternatives Comparison

FeatureTVS Apache RTR 160 4VHero Xtreme 160RYamaha FZ-FI V3
Ex-Showroom Price 1.19 Lakhs - 1.37 Lakhs 1.05 Lakhs onwards 1.08 Lakhs onwards
Engine Capacity159.7 cc (4-Valve)163 cc (2-Valve)149 cc (2-Valve)
Max Power17.55 PS15 PS12.4 PS
Max Torque14.73 Nm14 Nm13.3 Nm
Front SuspensionUSD Forks / TelescopicTelescopicTelescopic
Riding ModesYes (3 Modes)NoNo

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in 2026?

The entry-level Apache RTR 160 4V RM Disc (Black Edition) starts at an ex-showroom price of 1.19 Lakhs.

What mileage can be expected from the Apache RTR 160 4V?

It delivers an ARAI-tested mileage of approximately 41 kmpl to 45 kmpl under mixed urban and highway riding conditions.

Does the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V feature USD forks?

Yes, the higher-end variants feature 37 mm Golden Upside Down (USD) front forks for enhanced handling and cornering stability.

What are the three riding modes on the Apache RTR 160 4V?

The bike offers Sport mode (for full power output), Urban mode (optimised for city mileage and smooth throttle response), and Rain mode (delivers maximum ABS sensitivity for wet roads).

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    159.7 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    41 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    17.55 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    114 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    14.73 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    143 kg
View All Apache RTR 160 4V SpecsView specs icon

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Videos

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Variants

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price starts at ₹ 1.19 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.37 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes in 4 variants. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V's top variant is Dual Channel ABS with USD and TFT.
4 Variants Available
Apache RTR 160 4V RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
114 kmph
Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS
₹1.25 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
114 kmph
Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
114 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Delhi to introduce barrierless toll system at entry points to reduce congestion and improve air quality.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
TVS Motor Company achieved 7% sales growth in April 2026, despite supply chain challenges, with strong demand across markets.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Mar 2026
The 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V debuts with new variants, enhanced features, and updated pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Feb 2026
The article reviews five budget-friendly bikes with USD forks, emphasizing superior performance and handling over aesthetics.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Dec 2025
India's auto industry anticipates 6-8% growth in 2026, driven by favorable policies and increasing consumer demand amidst regulatory changes.Read Full Story

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V image
Rs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards
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159.7 cc17.55 PS14.73 NmSports Naked Bikes143 kg2035 mmDisc-Alloy
TVS Apache RTR 160TVS Apache RTR 160 imageRs. 1.12 LakhsOnwards
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159.7 cc16.04 PS13.85 NmSports Naked Bikes138 kg2085 mmDiscDiscRed AlloyApache RTR 160 4VVSApache RTR 160
Yamaha FZ Blue FlexYamaha FZ Blue Flex imageRs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards-149 cc11.7 PS12.8 NmSports Bikes139 kg2000 mmDiscDiscAlloyApache RTR 160 4VVSFZ Blue Flex
Hero Xtreme 160RHero Xtreme 160R imageRs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
4.333
163.2 cc15 PS14 NmSports Naked Bikes139.5 kg2029 mmDiscDrumAlloyApache RTR 160 4VVSXtreme 160R
Yamaha FZ-FI V3Yamaha FZ-FI V3 imageRs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards
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149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Naked Bikes135 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyApache RTR 160 4VVSFZ-FI V3
TVS Apache RTR 180TVS Apache RTR 180 imageRs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards
4.71
177.4 cc17.02 PS15.5 NmSports Naked Bikes140 kg2085 mmDiscDiscAlloyApache RTR 160 4VVSApache RTR 180
Yamaha FZ-S FiYamaha FZ-S Fi imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
4.910
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Bikes138 kg2000 mmDiscDiscAlloyApache RTR 160 4VVSFZ-S Fi

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Images

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Image 1
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Image 4
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Image 5
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Image 6

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Colours

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Racing Red
Matte Black
Pearl White
Granite Grey
Racing red

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Alternatives

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TVS Apache RTR 160

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1.05 Lakhs
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Yamaha FZ-FI V3

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1.08 Lakhs
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TVS Apache RTR 180

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Bajaj Pulsar NS200

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Bajaj Pulsar N250

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
4.8Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the Apache for its stunning design, excellent mileage, and thrilling performance. It's considered one of the best bikes in its segment.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and sporty design
  • check circle iconExcellent performance and handling
  • check circle iconFuel-efficient with 40-44 kmpl
  • check circle iconComfortable ride and seating
  • check circle iconGood value for money

User Reviews

Bike is best in this price segment
Bike is best in this price segment and mileage of this bike is also very good and ride is also very comfortable
By: Sanskar Shrivastav (Jul 23, 2025)
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Looks and appearance
Its style and look is very attractive. Its design is very beautiful and whoever rides this bike looks stylish because of its attractive look.
By: RUPINDER KAUR (Jul 21, 2025)
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Awesome one
Best bike in India ? Apache RTR 160 4V. I love this bike! It offers great value for money at its price.
By: Sourav Mishra (May 28, 2025)
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Comfortable Ride and Seating
I've been riding my Apache bike for over a year now, and I must say, it's been an absolute thrill! This bike perfectly blends style, performance, and comfort. From the moment I took it for a spin, I knew I had made the right choice The Apache's 160cc engine is a powerhouse, delivering a smooth and refined riding experience. The bike accelerates quickly, and the throttle response is instant. The suspension is well-tuned, soaking up bumps and potholes with ease. One of the standout features of the Apache is its handling. The bike is incredibly agile, making it a joy to ride on twisty roads. The brakes are also top-notch, providing ample stopping power. In terms of styling, the Apache is a head-turner. The sleek and sporty design is sure to grab attention on the road. The instrument cluster is also well-designed, providing all the necessary information at a glance. Overall, I'm thoroughly impressed with my Apache bike. It's a fantastic machine that's perfect for both daily commuting and weekend getaways. If you're in the market for a reliable and performance-packed bike, look no further than the Apache. *Pros:* - Excellent performance and handling - Comfortable ride and seating - Stylish and sporty design - Reliable and fuel-efficient engine *Cons:* None!
By: Sheshant kumar (Feb 5, 2025)
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Perfect Highway Cruiser
It delivers excellent performance and offers the best sporty feeling with good mileage. This bike is the best in its segment.
By: ABINASH (Dec 19, 2024)
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Related News

TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
TVS Motor updated the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with added features and new technology. The sports commuter is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
Considering 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V? Check these alternatives before you make the decision
25 Nov 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best
20 Nov 2024
Nissan Motor has started to export Magnite SUVs to global markets. The facelift version of the SUV was launched in India on October 4.
Auto recap, Nov 19: Nissan starts exporting Magnite, TVS updates Apache RTR 160 4V
20 Nov 2024
TVS Motor has launched the updated version of the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) with added features and new technology..
TVS Motor updates Apache RTR 160 4V with new features and tech. Check price and what has changed
19 Nov 2024
View all
 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Related News

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Specifications and Features

Max Power17.55 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque14.73 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage41 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine159.7 cc
Max Speed114 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Apache RTR 160 4V specs and features

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