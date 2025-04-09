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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc159.7 cc
Power24.5 PS PS17.55 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Speedometer View
Rear Suspension View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm180 mm
Length
2017 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg143 kg
Height
1075 mm1050 mm
Width
804 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
432 km-
Max Speed
125 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
49 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm62 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Perimeter-
Front Suspension
USD-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMono Shock
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8851,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0241,18,690
RTO
11,0929,495
Insurance
11,76910,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3292,984
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs Pulsar 220 F
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs Pulsar NS160
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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Latest Car & Bike News

The engine on the Pulsar NS200 produces 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to get more affordable soon. Here's how
9 Apr 2025
Bajaj Auto launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in India just a few days ago, which comes with revising its competition with rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose
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30 Mar 2026
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
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Options like the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0 are all offered under the 1.5 lakh rupee budget.
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