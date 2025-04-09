In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns200
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|17.55 PS PS