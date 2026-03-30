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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n160 Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage59.11 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity164.82 cc159.7 cc
Power16 PS PS17.55 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Model Name
Taillight
Headlight
Rear Suspension View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Length
1989 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1357 mm
Height
1050 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg143 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
743 mm790 mm
Front Caliper
2 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
120 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
16 PS @ 8750 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
62.38 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
164.82 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, FISI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up-
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm62 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks (37 mm)-
Rear Suspension
Nitrox MonoshockMono Shock
Features
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Kill Switch
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Distance To Empty
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Gear Position Indicator
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,4501,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,1421,18,690
RTO
10,0219,495
Insurance
12,28710,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9752,984

Pulsar N160 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar 150
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS200

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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