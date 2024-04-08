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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N160 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n160 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage59.11 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity164.82 cc155 cc
Power16 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Taillight
Speedometer
Headlight
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Engine
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L10 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Length
1989 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1325 mm
Height
1050 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm810 mm
Width
743 mm800 mm
Front Caliper
2 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi-
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
120 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
16 PS @ 8750 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
62.38 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
164.82 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, FILiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up-
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm58.0 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks (37 mm)Telescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox MonoshockLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Kill Switch
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Distance To Empty
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Gear Position Indicator
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,4501,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,1421,69,550
RTO
10,02115,024
Insurance
12,28713,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9754,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

Pulsar N160 Comparison with other bikes

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