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HomeCompare Bikes200 Duke vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

KTM 200 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 KTM 200 Duke or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). 200 Duke engine makes power and torque 25 PS PS & 19.3 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The 200 Duke mileage is around 35 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
200 Duke vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 200 duke Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandKTMYamaha
Price₹ 1.98 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc155 cc
Power25 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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KTM 200 Duke Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L10 L
Length
2072 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1325 mm
Height
1109 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
822 mm810 mm
Width
831 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
140 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
25 PS @ 10000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
19.3 Nm @ 8000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
Front Suspension
Wp Apex Usd Forks, 43 mm DiameterTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Wp Apex Monoshock, 10 Step AdjustableLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,6381,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,98,0551,69,550
RTO
16,37415,024
Insurance
10,20913,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8284,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

200 Duke Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs RC 200
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke vs Pulsar NS200

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