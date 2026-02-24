2026 KTM 200 Duke launched at 1.94 lakh

KTM India has officially launched the updated 200 Duke in the Indian market at a price of ₹1,93,854. The biggest highlight of this update is the introduction of a new Atlantic Blue colour scheme, giving the streetfighter a fresher and sharper look for 2026. But that is not it, there are a few mechanical upgrades as well that the motorcycle gets.

The Atlantic Blue paint is paired with orange accents, staying true to the brand’s aggressive design language. The wheels are now finished in black, while the Duke branding stands out in white. The rear sub-frame continues in orange, contrasting against the gloss black main frame and adding to the bike’s signature visual drama.

For 2026, the 200 Duke gets new alloy wheels borrowed from the 390 Duke. These are lighter and are paired with a revised brake caliper design. The front disc brake has grown in size from 300 mm to 320 mm. It continues to offer dual-channel ABS with SuperMoto ABS, which allows the rider to disable ABS on the rear wheel.

There are mechanical tweaks as well. The front suspension now uses 37 mm WP Apex upside-down forks instead of the earlier 43 mm units. The grab rails and rear footpegs have been redesigned, and the rear tyre width has been reduced from a 150 section to a 140 section. These changes are expected to shave off some weight, potentially improving both performance and fuel efficiency.

Powering the motorcycle is the same 199 cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 25 PS at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, although a quickshifter is still not on offer.

The 200 Duke continues with the TFT instrument console that was introduced in the previous update. It offers Bluetooth connectivity, but features like cruise control and traction control remain absent.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: