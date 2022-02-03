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Best Indian Bikes

In India, there are 25 Indian Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Indian Challenger, Indian Roadmaster Elite, Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse, Indian FTR, Indian Super Chief Limited. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Indian Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Indian Challenger ₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Indian Roadmaster Elite ₹ 71.82 Lakhs
Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse ₹ 48.49 Lakhs
Indian FTR ₹ 19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs
Indian Super Chief Limited ₹ 24.33 - 24.35 Lakhs

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25 New Indian Bikes found

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Indian Challenger
1/5

Indian Challenger

₹36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Engine
1768 cc
Speed
125 kmph
Mileage
18 kmpl
7 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Roadmaster Elite Right View
1/8

Indian Roadmaster Elite

₹71.82 Lakhs
Engine
1811 cc
Speed
193 kmph
Mileage
15 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse Front Right View

Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse

₹48.49 Lakhs
Engine
1834 cc
Speed
185 kmph
Mileage
14 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian FTR Right Look View
1/11

Indian FTR

₹19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs
Speed
200 kmph
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Super Chief Limited Right View
1/13

Indian Super Chief Limited

₹24.33 - 24.35 Lakhs
Engine
1890.0 cc
Speed
185 kmph
Mileage
14.0 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Front Left View
1/8

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

₹32 - 40.92 Lakhs
Engine
1890 cc
Speed
115 kmph
Mileage
13.54 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Roadmaster Right View
1/12

Indian Roadmaster

₹43.49 - 46.77 Lakhs
Engine
1890 cc
Speed
117 kmph
Mileage
20 kmpl
7 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Chieftain Limited Left View
1/7

Indian Chieftain Limited

₹34.26 - 34.4 Lakhs
Engine
1890 cc
Speed
185 kmph
Mileage
20.0 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Springfield Dark Horse Front Right View
1/2

Indian Springfield Dark Horse

₹29.56 - 41.96 Lakhs
Engine
1890.0 cc
Speed
115 kmph
Mileage
20.0 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited Right View
1/6

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

5.0
1
₹37.11 Lakhs
Engine
1834 cc
Speed
175 kmph
Mileage
17.8 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Scout Rogue Front Right View
1/8

Indian Scout Rogue

₹17.28 - 17.41 Lakhs
Speed
159.1 kmph
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Sport Scout Right View
1/11

Indian Sport Scout

₹14.09 Lakhs
Engine
1250 cc
Speed
180 kmph
Mileage
18 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Springfield Right View
1/6

Indian Springfield

₹41.96 Lakhs
Engine
1890 cc
Speed
165 kmph
Mileage
20 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Right View
1/10

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

₹12.99 Lakhs
Engine
1000 cc
Speed
140 kmph
Mileage
20 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Right View

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse

₹43.19 Lakhs
Engine
1768 cc
Speed
125 kmph
Mileage
14 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Scout Sixty Limited Right View
1/9

Indian Scout Sixty Limited

₹13.42 Lakhs
Engine
999 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
25 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Sport Scout Sixty Front Right View
1/13

Indian Sport Scout Sixty

₹13.28 Lakhs
Engine
999 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
20 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Front Right View
1/12

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

₹22.82 - 23.52 Lakhs
Engine
1890 cc
Speed
116 kmph
Mileage
21 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Super Scout Right View
1/13

Indian Super Scout

₹16.15 Lakhs
Engine
1250 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
25 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Front Right View
1/15

Indian Challenger Dark Horse

₹37.97 - 41.66 Lakhs
Engine
1834 cc
Speed
130 kmph
Mileage
18 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Chief Dark Horse Front Right View
1/11

Indian Chief Dark Horse

₹22.13 - 22.25 Lakhs
Engine
1890 cc
Speed
115 kmph
Mileage
20 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Scout Bobber Right View
1/10

Indian Scout Bobber

4.0
1
₹13.99 - 17.33 Lakhs
Engine
1250 cc
Speed
159 Kmph
Mileage
25 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian Scout Classic Right View
1/8

Indian Scout Classic

₹14.02 Lakhs
Engine
1250 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
20 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian 2025 Challenger Front Right View

Indian 2025 Challenger

₹36.12 Lakhs
Engine
1768 cc
Speed
185 kmph
Mileage
18 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Indian 101 Scout Right View
1/11

Indian 101 Scout

₹15.99 Lakhs
Engine
1250 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
35 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

7 Upcoming Indian Bikes

Indian Scout Bobber Front Right View
1/10
UPCOMING

Indian Scout Bobber

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1133.0 cc
Speed
124 Kmph
Mileage
25.0 kmpl
Check Details
Indian Chief Classic Right View
UPCOMING

Indian Chief Classic

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹21.3 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1811.0 cc
Speed
185 Kmph
Mileage
20.0 kmpl
Check Details
Indian FTR 1200 Front View
UPCOMING

Indian FTR 1200

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹16.3 - 16.5 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1203 cc
Check Details
Indian Chieftain Classic Right View
UPCOMING

Indian Chieftain Classic

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹32.45 - 34.45 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1811.0 cc
Speed
140 Kmph
Mileage
20.0 kmpl
Check Details
Indian Roadmaster Classic Right View
1/8
UPCOMING

Indian Roadmaster Classic

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹37.31 - 39.25 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1811.0 cc
Speed
185 Kmph
Mileage
15.0 kmpl
Check Details
Indian Vintage Right View
UPCOMING

Indian Vintage

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1811.0 cc
Speed
115 Kmph
Mileage
14.0 kmpl
Check Details
Indian Chief Right View
UPCOMING

Indian Chief

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹21.3 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1811.0 cc
Speed
120 Kmph
Mileage
14.0 kmpl
Check Details

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