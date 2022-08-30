Saved Articles
There are a total of 22 Indian bike models currently on sale in India and Indian bike price starts at Rs. 12,00,000 in India.
Indian Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India
Indian Bike Models
Ex-ShowRoom Price
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
₹ 28.57 - 31 Lakhs
Indian Challenger
₹ 39.99 Lakhs
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty
₹ 12 Lakhs
Indian Super Chief Limited
₹ 22.82 - 22.84 Lakhs
Indian Vintage
₹ 21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs
Indian Springfield
₹ 30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs
Indian Chief
₹ 21.29 Lakhs
Indian Chief Classic
₹ 21.3 Lakhs
Indian Chieftain
₹ 32.01 Lakhs
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
₹ 21.39 - 21.44 Lakhs
...Read More
Read Less
Indian
Springfield Dark Horse
₹28.57 - 31 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
20.0 kmpl Kmpl
Indian
Challenger
₹39.99 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
20.0 kmpl Kmpl
Indian
Scout Bobber Sixty
₹12 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
25.0 kmpl Kmpl
Indian
Super Chief Limited
₹22.82 - 22.84 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
14.0 kmpl Kmpl
Indian
Vintage
₹21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
14.0 kmpl Kmpl
Indian
Chief
₹21.29 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
14.0 kmpl Kmpl
Indian
Chief Classic
₹21.3 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
20.0 kmpl Kmpl
Indian
Chieftain
₹32.01 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
20.0 kmpl Kmpl
Indian
Chief Bobber Dark Horse
₹21.39 - 21.44 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
14.0 kmpl Kmpl
Trending bikes
Trending
Latest
Upcoming
Latest Bikes News in India
Latest Bikes Videos in India
Latest Bikes in India 2022
Kawasaki W175
₹1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
TVS Ronin
₹1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs
Suzuki Katana
₹
13.65 Lakhs
Onwards
Trending Bikes in India 2022
Ktm 390 Duke
₹
2.9 Lakhs
Onwards
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
TVS Raider
₹77,500 - 86,437
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2022
Honda Vario 160
₹1.3 Lakh
Exp. Price*
Honda ADV 350
₹2.99 Lakh
Exp. Price*
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
₹3.25 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
BMW F 750 GS
₹11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
₹4 - 4.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
