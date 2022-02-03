In India, there are 25 Indian Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Indian Challenger, Indian Roadmaster Elite, Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse, Indian FTR, Indian Super Chief Limited. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 19.38 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Indian Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Indian Challenger
|₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
|Indian Roadmaster Elite
|₹ 71.82 Lakhs
|Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse
|₹ 48.49 Lakhs
|Indian FTR
|₹ 19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs
|Indian Super Chief Limited
|₹ 24.33 - 24.35 Lakhs