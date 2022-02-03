Best Indian Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Indian Challenger ₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs Indian Roadmaster Elite ₹ 71.82 Lakhs Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse ₹ 48.49 Lakhs Indian FTR ₹ 19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs Indian Super Chief Limited ₹ 24.33 - 24.35 Lakhs

In India, there are 25 Indian Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Indian Challenger, Indian Roadmaster Elite, Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse, Indian FTR, Indian Super Chief Limited. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.