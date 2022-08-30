Indian Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Indian Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Indian Springfield Dark Horse ₹ 28.57 - 31 Lakhs Indian Challenger ₹ 39.99 Lakhs Indian Scout Bobber Sixty ₹ 12 Lakhs Indian Super Chief Limited ₹ 22.82 - 22.84 Lakhs Indian Vintage ₹ 21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs Indian Springfield ₹ 30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Indian Chief ₹ 21.29 Lakhs Indian Chief Classic ₹ 21.3 Lakhs Indian Chieftain ₹ 32.01 Lakhs Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse ₹ 21.39 - 21.44 Lakhs

There are a total of 22 Indian bike models currently on sale in India and Indian bike price starts at Rs. 12,00,000 in India.