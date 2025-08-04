Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is priced between Rs. 1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is available in 3 variants - STD, MotoGP Edition, DLX.
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes in five colour options: Ice Storm Dlx, Metallic Black, Metallic Black Dlx, Metallic Silver Cyan, Vivid Violet Metallic Dlx.
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 155 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 rivals are Yamaha MT-15 V2, Keeway RR 300, KTM 160 Duke, Yamaha R15S, Yamaha R15 V4, Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel.
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes with a mileage of 56.87 kmpl (Company claimed).
Category Average: 249.03 cc
MT 15 Version 2.0: 155.0 cc
Category Average: 41.67 kmpl
MT 15 Version 2.0: 56.87 kmpl
Category Average: 22.58 ps
MT 15 Version 2.0: 18.4 ps
Category Average: 140.0 kmph
MT 15 Version 2.0: 122.0 kmph
|Max Power
|18.4 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|14.1 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|56.87 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|155 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|122 kmph
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
₹1.7 Lakhs*
₹1.7 Lakhs*
₹1.99 Lakhs*
₹1.67 Lakhs*
₹1.84 Lakhs*
₹1.7 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
49 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
29 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
Power
18.4 PS
Power
18.4 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
18.6 PS
Power
18.4 PS
Power
24.8 PS
Torque
14.1 Nm
Torque
14.1 Nm
Torque
25.0 Nm
Torque
14.2 Nm
Torque
14.2 Nm
Torque
25.9 Nm
Engine
155 cc
Engine
155 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
155
Engine
155 cc
Engine
293.52 cc
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
153 kg
Length
2015 mm
Length
2015 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2084 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
|Currently viewing
|MT 15 Version 2.0 vs MT-15 V2
|MT 15 Version 2.0 vs RR 300
|MT 15 Version 2.0 vs R15S
|MT 15 Version 2.0 vs R15 V4
|MT 15 Version 2.0 vs CB300F Flex-Fuel
Popular Yamaha Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Sports Naked Bikes