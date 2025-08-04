PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsImages
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Front Right View1/14
JUST LAUNCHED

YAMAHA MT 15 Version 2.0

1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.0
5
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Price:

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is priced between Rs. 1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0?

The Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is available in 3 variants - STD, MotoGP Edition, DLX.

What are the Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 colour options?

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes in five colour options: Ice Storm Dlx, Metallic Black, Metallic Black Dlx, Metallic Silver Cyan, Vivid Violet Metallic Dlx.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0?

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 155 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0?

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 rivals are Yamaha MT-15 V2, Keeway RR 300, KTM 160 Duke, Yamaha R15S, Yamaha R15 V4, Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel.

What is the mileage of Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0?

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes with a mileage of 56.87 kmpl (Company claimed).

MT 15 Version 2.0 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 249.03 cc

MT 15 Version 2.0: 155.0 cc

Category average
Mileage

Category Average: 41.67 kmpl

MT 15 Version 2.0: 56.87 kmpl

Category average
Power

Category Average: 22.58 ps

MT 15 Version 2.0: 18.4 ps

Category average
Speed

Category Average: 140.0 kmph

MT 15 Version 2.0: 122.0 kmph

Category average

View all MT 15 Version 2.0 Specs and Features

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with MT 15 Version 2.0.
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
Yamaha MT-15 V2
VS
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0Select model
Yamaha MT-15 V2Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Variants

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 price starts at ₹ 1.7 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.8 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes in 3 variants. Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0's top variant is DLX.
3 Variants Available
MT 15 Version 2.0 STD
₹1.7 Lakhs*
155 cc
122 kmph
MT 15 Version 2.0 MotoGP Edition
₹1.74 Lakhs*
155 cc
122 kmph
MT 15 Version 2.0 DLX
₹1.8 Lakhs*
155 cc
122 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Images

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Image 1
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Image 2
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Image 3
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Image 4
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Image 5
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Image 6
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Image 7
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Image 8
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Image 9
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Image 10
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Image 11
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Image 12
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Image 13
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Image 14

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Specifications and Features

Max Power18.4 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque14.1 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage56.87 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine155 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed122 kmph
View all MT 15 Version 2.0 specs and features

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comparison with similar bikes

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Keeway RR 300
Yamaha R15S
Yamaha R15 V4
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Keeway RR 300
Keeway RR 300
Yamaha R15S
Yamaha R15S
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
₹1.7 Lakhs*
₹1.7 Lakhs*
₹1.99 Lakhs*
₹1.67 Lakhs*
₹1.84 Lakhs*
₹1.7 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
49 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.5
29 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
Power
18.4 PS
Power
18.4 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
18.6 PS
Power
18.4 PS
Power
24.8 PS
Torque
14.1 Nm
Torque
14.1 Nm
Torque
25.0 Nm
Torque
14.2 Nm
Torque
14.2 Nm
Torque
25.9 Nm
Engine
155 cc
Engine
155 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
155
Engine
155 cc
Engine
293.52 cc
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
153 kg
Length
2015 mm
Length
2015 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2084 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
MT 15 Version 2.0 vs MT-15 V2
MT 15 Version 2.0 vs RR 300
MT 15 Version 2.0 vs R15S
MT 15 Version 2.0 vs R15 V4
MT 15 Version 2.0 vs CB300F Flex-Fuel

View all Yamaha Bikes

Read all Reviews

