5 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from Bajaj Pulsar 180
Here are five great motorcycles to consider for upgrading from the Bajaj Pulsar 180, depending on whether you want a naked streetfighter, a modern classic, or a high-tech sport naked bike.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 is one of the original Pulsar models that continues to woo many customers. The Pulsar 180 is known for its practical design blended with sporty performance, which makes it a daily commuter with a punchy powertrain. With evolving products and technology, many consumers who own an older Bajaj Pulsar 180 have been mulling over the idea of upgrading to a newer and more modern motorcycle.
Upgrading from a Bajaj Pulsar 180 means stepping up into better handling, modern electronics, and stronger mid-to-high displacement performance. If you own a Bajaj Pulsar 180 and are planning an upgrade, here are your five best options to consider.
The Hero Xtreme 250R comes as an aggressive streetfighter, carrying a crisp design, sharp handling, and modern hardware like 43 mm upside-down front forks and dual-channel ABS with switchable rear ABS. It is an ideal pick for riders who seek a punchy 250 cc performer without breaking the bank. Powering this motorcycle is a 249 cc liquid-cooled engine churning out around 30 bhp peak power.
TVS Apache RTR 310 promises a great upgrade from the Bajaj Pulsar 180. Powered by a 312.12 cc liquid-cooled engine, the sporty motorcycle churns out 34 bhp peak power and 28.7 Nm of maximum torque. The motorcycle offers a massive leap in electronics and feature sets for the segment. It comes with multiple ride modes, cornering electronics, cruise control, a quickshifter, and a full-colour TFT display.
If you are planning to stay in the Bajaj Auto ecosystem, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 seems a perfect choice. It comes powered by a 199.5 cc liquid-cooled engine with around 24 bhp of power, while the design is aggressive. The naked streetfighter comes with the Pulsar family familiarity, a trusted ergonomics triangle, and significantly better tech like a modern TFT console and improved perimeter frame agility; sticking to the higher-displacement Pulsar NS/N series is a smooth, value-for-money transition.
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