Here are five great motorcycles to consider for upgrading from the Bajaj Pulsar 180, depending on whether you want a naked streetfighter, a modern classic, or a high-tech sport naked bike.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 is one of the original Pulsar models that continues to woo many customers. The Pulsar 180 is known for its practical design blended with sporty performance, which makes it a daily commuter with a punchy powertrain. With evolving products and technology, many consumers who own an older Bajaj Pulsar 180 have been mulling over the idea of upgrading to a newer and more modern motorcycle.

Upgrading from a Bajaj Pulsar 180 means stepping up into better handling, modern electronics, and stronger mid-to-high displacement performance. If you own a Bajaj Pulsar 180 and are planning an upgrade, here are your five best options to consider.