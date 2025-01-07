Category Average: 210.0 cc
Xtreme 250R: 250.0 cc
Category Average: 24.74 ps
Xtreme 250R: 30.0 ps
Hero Xtreme 250R price starts at ₹ 1.8 Lakhs .
|Max Power
|30 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|250 cc
₹1.8 Lakhs*
₹1.84 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.85 Lakhs*
₹1.85 Lakhs*
₹1.83 Lakhs*
₹1.7 Lakhs*
₹1.92 Lakhs*
₹1.65 Lakhs*
₹1.59 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
274 Reviews
User Rating
16 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
