Hero Xtreme 250R Right View
JUST LAUNCHED

HERO Xtreme 250R

Launch Date: 7 Jan 2025
1.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Xtreme 250R Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 210.0 cc

Xtreme 250R: 250.0 cc

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 24.74 ps

Xtreme 250R: 30.0 ps

Category average

About Hero Xtreme 250R

Latest Update

  • Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hero Xtreme 250R streetfighter launched at ₹1.8 lakh at Auto Expo 2025
  • Hero Xtreme 250R to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Here’s what you need to know

    • Hero Xtreme 250R Price:

    Hero Xtreme 250R is priced at Rs. 1.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

    How many variants are there for Hero Xtreme 250R?

    The Hero Xtreme 250R is available in 1 variant - STD.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero Xtreme 250R?

    Hero Xtreme 250R comes with 250 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

    Which are the major rivals of Hero Xtreme 250R?

    Hero Xtreme 250R rivals are Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Hero Karizma XMR, Hero Karizma XMR 250, Bajaj Dominar 250, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Yamaha R15 V4.

    Hero Xtreme 250R Variants

    Hero Xtreme 250R price starts at ₹ 1.8 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹1.8 Lakhs*
    Engine
    250 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Split
    feature icon
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hero Xtreme 250R Images

    Hero Xtreme 250R Image 1
    Hero Xtreme 250R Specifications and Features

    Max Power30 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine250 cc
    Hero Xtreme 250R News

    The new Hero Xtreme has been launched at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 featuring a sharp design.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hero Xtreme 250R streetfighter launched at 1.8 lakh at Auto Expo 2025
    17 Jan 2025
    The 2025 Hero Xtreme 250R was unveiled at EICMA 2024 as the near-production version of the Xtunt 2.5R concept showcased in 2023.
    Hero Xtreme 250R to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Here’s what you need to know
    8 Jan 2025
    Some of the key motorcycles and electric bikes showcased at the EICMA 2024 are all set to launch in the Indian market soon.
    Hero Xtreme 250R to Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Top 10 India-bound motorcycles showcased at EICMA 2024
    7 Nov 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Jan 17: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Hero MotoCorp unveil exciting products at Auto Expo 2025
    18 Jan 2025
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV are engaged in a direct battle but Auto Expo 2025 has several other star warriors as well.
    Auto Expo 2025 Day 1 highlights: Creta EV, e Vitara steal limelight
    17 Jan 2025
    View all
     Hero Xtreme 250R News
    Hero Xtreme 250R FAQs

    Hero Xtreme 250R comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Hero Xtreme 250R boasts a 250 cc engine, generating a max power of 30 PS.
    The Hero Xtreme 250R offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

