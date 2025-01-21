HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 250R Front Right View
Hero Xtreme 250R Right View
Hero Xtreme 250R Brand Name View
Hero Xtreme 250R Disc View
Hero Xtreme 250R Engine View
Hero Xtreme 250R Front Disc View
Hero Xtreme 250R Specifications

Hero Xtreme 250R starting price is Rs. 1,79,900 in India. Hero Xtreme 250R is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 250 cc engine. Hero Xtreme 250R mileage is 50 kmpl.
1.8 Lakhs*
Hero Xtreme 250R Specs

Hero Xtreme 250R comes with 250 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Xtreme 250R starts at Rs. 1.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Xtreme 250R sits in the ...

Hero Xtreme 250R Specifications and Features

STD
Dimensions and Capacity

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
150 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
30 PS
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Max Torque
25 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
250 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
USD
Rear Suspension
6-step adjustable mono-shock

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED

Hero Xtreme 250R Alternatives

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

2.07 Lakhs
Gixxer SF 250 Specs
Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.57 Lakhs
Hornet 2.0 Specs
UPCOMING
TVS Retron

TVS Retron

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar N250

1.5 - 1.52 Lakhs
Pulsar N250 Specs
Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250

1.85 Lakhs
Dominar 250 Specs
Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.81 Lakhs
Karizma XMR Specs

Hero Xtreme 250R News

The Hero Xtreme 250R will be powered by an all-new 250 cc DOHC liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It features USD front forks and a six-step adjustable rear monoshock.
Hero Xtreme 250R bookings start in February 2025, deliveries in March: What you need to know
21 Jan 2025
The all-new Xtreme 250R is priced at an ex-showroom starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.80 lakh and is pitted against the newly-updated Gixxer 250.
All-new Hero Xtreme 250R vs 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price, specs and features compared
21 Jan 2025
The new Hero Xtreme has been launched at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 featuring a sharp design.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hero Xtreme 250R streetfighter launched at 1.8 lakh at Auto Expo 2025
17 Jan 2025
The 2025 Hero Xtreme 250R was unveiled at EICMA 2024 as the near-production version of the Xtunt 2.5R concept showcased in 2023.
Hero Xtreme 250R to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Here’s what you need to know
8 Jan 2025
Some of the key motorcycles and electric bikes showcased at the EICMA 2024 are all set to launch in the Indian market soon.
Hero Xtreme 250R to Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Top 10 India-bound motorcycles showcased at EICMA 2024
7 Nov 2024
 Hero Xtreme 250R News

Hero Xtreme 250R Variants & Price List

Hero Xtreme 250R price starts at ₹ 1.8 Lakhs .

STD
1.8 Lakhs*
250 cc
30 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

