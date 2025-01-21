What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Pune? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Pune is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Pune? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Pune amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Pune? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Pune is Rs. 4,177.