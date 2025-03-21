HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Xtreme 250r Is Here To Rival The Yamaha Mt 15. Check Out Its Top Highlights

Hero Xtreme 250R is here to rival the Yamaha MT-15. Check out its top highlights

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2025, 12:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Hero Xtreme 250R is a standout naked streetfighter with a rev-happy engine and refined suspension.
Hero Xtreme 250R
The Hero Xtreme 250R is powered by an all-new 250 cc DOHC liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine.
Hero Xtreme 250R
The Hero Xtreme 250R is powered by an all-new 250 cc DOHC liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

The Hero Xtreme 250R unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 marks Hero MotoCorp's bold entry into the premium 250cc motorcycle segment. This model combines striking aesthetics with decent performance aiming to captivate both urban commuters and motorcycle enthusiasts.​

1 Design

Exhibiting a bold and aggressive design, the Xtreme 250R features a sculpted fuel tank with shrouded extensions and an upswept tail section. The Class-D LED projector headlamp complemented by LED DRLs, ensures optimal visibility and adds to its modern appeal. The split seat configuration and compact exhaust pipe further enhance its sporty demeanor. ​

2 Engine and performance

At the heart of the Xtreme 250R lies a 250cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering 29.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. This powertrain enables the motorcycle to accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 3.2 seconds, positioning it as one of the fastest in its class. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission featuring an assist and slipper clutch ensuring smooth gear shifts and enhanced control during aggressive downshifting. ​

3 Features

The Xtreme 250R is equipped with a comprehensive LCD instrument cluster boasting over 35 features, including Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assistance and intelligent illumination. The inclusion of Hero Connect offers riders real-time alerts, tracking, and seamless control enhancing the overall riding experience. Additionally, the motorcycle features lap and drag race timers allowing riders to monitor and improve their performance metrics. ​

4 Chassis and suspension

Built around a high-tensile steel trellis frame designed for optimal weight distribution, the Xtreme 250R offers superior handling and high-speed stability. The motorcycle is equipped with 43mm upside-down front forks and a six-step adjustable mono-shock rear suspension, ensuring consistent ride quality and excellent body control across various terrains. ​

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Xtreme 250r (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 250R
Engine Icon250 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 1.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xtreme 210 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Xtreme 210
Engine Icon210 cc
₹ 1.60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xtreme 160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme 160s
Engine Icon163.0 cc Mileage Icon48.0 kmpl
₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xtreme 400s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Xtreme 400S
Engine Icon400 cc
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xtreme 160r (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 160R
Engine Icon163 cc Mileage Icon49.65 kmpl
₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xtreme 125r (HT Auto photo)
Hero  Xtreme 125R
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon66 kmpl
₹96,425
Compare
View Offers
5 Safety

Safety is paramount in the Xtreme 250R, which comes with switchable dual-channel ABS to prevent wheel lock-up and ensure optimal braking performance across diverse terrains. The braking system comprises twin disc brakes, enhancing stopping power and rider confidence. ​

6 Pricing and rivals

Launched at an ex-showroom price of 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Hero Xtreme 250R offers a blend of performance, technology and safety features. This pricing positions it competitively against rivals like the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha MT 15 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. ​

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2025, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Xtreme 250R Hero Xtreme 250R

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.