Hero XPulse 210 and Xtreme 250R bookings open

Hero MotoCorp has opened bookings for the XPulse 210 and Xtreme 250R . The booking amount is ₹10,000. The motorcycles were launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and they first made their debut at the EICMA 2024. Deliveries of both motorcycles could be expected by the end of this month.

What is the price of the Hero XPulse 210 and Xtreme 250R?

The Hero Xpulse 210 was introduced with a starting price of ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom), which is approximately ₹24,000 higher than the Hero Xpulse 200 4V. This adventure motorcycle is offered in two variants: the base model and the premium version. The premium variant is priced at ₹1.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the Xtreme 250R is available at a price of ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

What are the engine specifications of the Hero XPulse 210?

Powering the Hero Xpulse 210 is a 210 cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, along with an assist and slipper clutch. This engine is capable of churning out 24.6 bhp peak power and 20.7 Nm of maximum torque. As expected the new XPulse 210 is more powerful than the XPulse 200 4V.

What powers the Hero Xtreme 250R?

The Hero Xtreme 250R is a naked streetfighter based on the OEM’s new 250 cc platform. It is powered by a 250 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which generates 29.58 bhp peak power and 25 Nm of maximum torque.

What are the rivals of the Hero Xtreme 250R and XPulse 210?

The Hero XPulse 210 will face competition from rivals such as the Kawasaki KLX 230, the only other dual-sport motorcycle that is road-legal in India. Meanwhile, the Hero Xtreme 250R will contend with competitors like the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the KTM 250 Duke. Both the XPulse 210 and the Xtreme 250R will be available for purchase at Hero Premia stores, a network of premium dealerships that also offers models including the Hero Mavrick 440, Karizma XMR, XPulse 200 4V, and Xtreme 160R.

