HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Xpulse 210 And Xtreme 250r Bookings Open

Hero XPulse 210 and Xtreme 250R bookings open

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2025, 13:17 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hero Xtreme 250R and the XPulse 210 will be sold through the brand's new Premia line of dealerships.
hero xtreme 250r
Hero MotoCorp launched the Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R in the Indian market earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
hero xtreme 250r
Hero MotoCorp launched the Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R in the Indian market earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Hero MotoCorp has opened bookings for the XPulse 210 and Xtreme 250R. The booking amount is 10,000. The motorcycles were launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and they first made their debut at the EICMA 2024. Deliveries of both motorcycles could be expected by the end of this month.

What is the price of the Hero XPulse 210 and Xtreme 250R?

The Hero Xpulse 210 was introduced with a starting price of 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom), which is approximately 24,000 higher than the Hero Xpulse 200 4V. This adventure motorcycle is offered in two variants: the base model and the premium version. The premium variant is priced at 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the Xtreme 250R is available at a price of 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Xpulse 210 (HT Auto photo)
Hero XPulse 210
Engine Icon210 cc Mileage Icon37.5 kmpl
₹ 1.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xtreme 210 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Xtreme 210
Engine Icon210 cc
₹ 1.60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xtreme 250r (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 250R
Engine Icon250 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 1.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xpulse 421 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero XPulse 421
Engine Icon450 cc
₹ 2.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xpulse 400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  XPulse 400
Engine Icon450 cc
₹ 2.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xtreme 160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme 160s
Engine Icon163.0 cc Mileage Icon48.0 kmpl
₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

What are the engine specifications of the Hero XPulse 210?

Powering the Hero Xpulse 210 is a 210 cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, along with an assist and slipper clutch. This engine is capable of churning out 24.6 bhp peak power and 20.7 Nm of maximum torque. As expected the new XPulse 210 is more powerful than the XPulse 200 4V.

What powers the Hero Xtreme 250R?

The Hero Xtreme 250R is a naked streetfighter based on the OEM’s new 250 cc platform. It is powered by a 250 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which generates 29.58 bhp peak power and 25 Nm of maximum torque.

Also Read : Hero Xtreme 250R first ride review: Can it pose a threat to other 250 cc motorcycles?

What are the rivals of the Hero Xtreme 250R and XPulse 210?

The Hero XPulse 210 will face competition from rivals such as the Kawasaki KLX 230, the only other dual-sport motorcycle that is road-legal in India. Meanwhile, the Hero Xtreme 250R will contend with competitors like the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the KTM 250 Duke. Both the XPulse 210 and the Xtreme 250R will be available for purchase at Hero Premia stores, a network of premium dealerships that also offers models including the Hero Mavrick 440, Karizma XMR, XPulse 200 4V, and Xtreme 160R.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2025, 13:17 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Hero XPulse 210 Xtreme 250R

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.