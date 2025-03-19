HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Which naked streetfighter to pick

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Mar 2025, 10:04 AM
Xtreme 250R vs 250 Duke
Xtreme 250R vs 250 Duke
Hero Xtreme 250R comes as the latest entrant in the Indian motorcycle market's quarter-litre naked streetfighter segment.

Hero MotoCorp launched the Xtreme 250R naked streetfighter motorcycle in India, during Auto Expo 2025. It was launched alongside the Hero Xpulse 210 adventure motorcycle. Both the motorcycles will be sold through the homegrown two-wheeler giant's premium retail network Premia. Bookings for both these two motorcycles are slated to commence on March 20, while deliveries for both models are likely to commence towards the end of this month.

Hero MotoCorp has been aiming to grab a strong footprint in the Indian two-wheeler market's premium space, which has been witnessing rapidly increasing demand and sales over the last couple of years. The Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R come as two key products in that strategy. It is not going to be an easy task for the Hero Xtreme 250R, as this model will face steep competition from some well-established and heavily popular competitors in the quarter-litre naked streetfighter motorcycle segment. Some of the key rivals with whom the Xtreme 250R will compete will include the Suzuki Gixxer 250, KTM 250 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 etc.

Here is a comparison between the Hero Xtreme 250R and KTM 250 Duke.

Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Price

Hero Xtreme 250R comes priced at 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison to that, the KTM 250 Duke comes priced at 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Hero Xtreme 250R a significantly affordable choice among these two. The Xtreme 250R comes around 45,000 chapter compared to the KTM 250 Duke.

Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Specifications

Powering the Hero Xtreme 250R is a 250 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which generates 29.58 bhp peak power and 25 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of accelerating 0-60 kmph in 3.25 seconds, which makes it the fastest naked streetfighter motorcycle in the country. In fact, this is the most powerful Hero motorcycle, even more powerful than the Mavrick 440.

On the other hand, the KTM 250 Duke gets its power from a 249.07 cc single-cylinder engine with a liquid-cooling mechanism. The engine churns out 30.57 bhp power and a maximum torque of 25 Nm. For transmission duty, it gets a six-speed gearbox.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2025, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Xtreme 250R KTM 250 Duke Hero Xtreme 250R KTM 250 Duke Hero MotoCorp

